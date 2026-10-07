DC Cuts Paid Leave, NLRB Reverses Course, Accenture Settles for $25 Million [Video]
Wednesday, October 7, 2026
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What employers should know about key developments this week:

  • Paid Leave Reductions: The District of Columbia (DC) reduced paid family leave from 12 to six weeks, paid medical leave from 12 to 10 weeks, and the maximum weekly benefit to $1,100, effective October 1, 2026, for claims filed before October 1, 2030.
  • Employee Misconduct During Protected Activity: The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) will no longer use its 1979 Atlantic Steel standard and will return to its 2020 General Motors test, making it easier to discipline employees for misconduct during a strike or other protected activity.
  • Accenture False Claims Act Settlement: Accenture agreed to pay $25 million to settle claims that it used race and sex in hiring and promotion decisions in violation of the False Claims Act. It is the third major settlement announced under the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Fraud Initiative.

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