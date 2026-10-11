D.C. Circuit Upholds Anthropic FASCSA Designation and Endorses Broad Interpretation of Supply-Chain Risk

Since publication of our earlier alert , the Anthropic legal landscape has shifted. On September 25, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a divided decision, upheld the government's designation of Anthropic as a supply-chain risk under 41 U.S.C. § 4713 of the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act (FASCSA or the Act), rejecting all of Anthropic's challenges. The court concluded that the Department could treat Anthropic's efforts to impose restrictions on deployment of its AI models as a cognizable "supply-chain risk" under FASCSA, even in the absence of hostile or malicious intent.

The ruling is significant beyond the immediate case because it adopts a broad interpretation of FASCSA's supply-chain-risk power. According to the court, FASCSA focuses on the potential for a supplier's actions to deny, disrupt, or limit the functionality that the government believes is operationally necessary, rather than on whether the supplier is acting as a foreign adversary or engaging in sabotage.

For government contractors, the practical effect is that the FASCSA designation remains in force and agencies may continue requiring compliance with related restrictions, certifications, reporting obligations, and removal directives applicable to covered procurements. Contractors supporting defense programs should therefore continue treating the Anthropic FASCSA order as an active compliance requirement unless and until it is modified by further judicial review or agency action.

Different Decisions Exist

The result of the D.C. Circuit’s decision is a split litigation posture. Anthropic achieved success in its challenge to the separate designation issued under 10 U.S.C. § 3252, where a California federal court questioned the government's interpretation of that statute and enjoined or vacated the designation. By contrast, the D.C. Circuit upheld the independent FASCSA designation under 41 U.S.C. § 4713. Contractors therefore face a situation in which Anthropic prevailed with respect to one statutory authority but lost under another, leaving the FASCSA restrictions operative notwithstanding the California litigation. In that case, the California court granted a permanent injunction and there has not been further action.

What The Different Decisions Mean for Contractors

The principal compliance question is no longer whether the FASCSA designation will remain effective during litigation. The D.C. Circuit has now upheld the designation on the merits, strengthening the government's position. Contractors should assume that contracting officers, prime contractors, and agency security officials will continue to refer to the Anthropic FASCSA order when issuing certification requests, conducting supply-chain reviews, or directing removal of covered Anthropic products from contract performance environments. Contractors should therefore continue exercising diligence in identifying direct and indirect uses of Anthropic technology and carefully evaluating the scope of any certifications requested by customers or prime contractors.

Also, the D.C. Circuit's interpretation may have implications beyond Anthropic because it potentially expands FASCSA from a tool traditionally associated with hostile or compromised suppliers into a mechanism that can be used against domestic providers whose technology restrictions conflict with government operational requirements.