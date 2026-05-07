David Woodcock Appointed as SEC Enforcement Director
Thursday, May 7, 2026

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On April 8, 2026, David Woodcock was appointed Director of Enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, bringing decades of experience in securities law, including prior service at the agency and in private practice. He previously held senior roles within the SEC’s Enforcement Division, serving as the Regional Director of the Fort Worth Regional Office. During his prior SEC tenure, he also served as the Chair of the Financial Reporting and Audit task force, which focused on complex financial reporting investigations. Woodcock succeeds Margaret “Meg” Ryan, who resigned in March after a brief tenure marked by a renewed focus on fraud cases. Her departure, which came amid reported internal tensions, leaves Woodcock to stabilize and lead the Division forward.

Looking ahead, Woodcock is expected to prioritize traditional core enforcement areas such as insider trading, accounting fraud, and market manipulation, while also maintaining a focus on emerging risks. These may include digital assets, cybersecurity disclosures, and the use of AI in financial markets. Market participants will be monitoring enforcement priorities and results under Woodcock’s tenure, to see what if any changes evolve under his leadership. Given Woodcock’s extensive experience in securities enforcement matters both at the SEC and in private practice, his appointment is expected to have a stabilizing impact on the enforcement program.

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