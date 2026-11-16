On November 3, voters in 10 states considered 41 local ballot measures addressing data centers, the largest such group of measures to date. All 41 have been counted, and results show voters favored new limits or requirements in 40 of them, with communities adopting rules on project size, power demand, community input, and timing. These results do not change the strong underlying demand for digital infrastructure. They do show where the local approval process is heading and which issues communities most want developers to address. Developers, operators, and investors should plan for these issues to keep projects moving and to protect the value of their land, approvals, and operating assets.

Key Observations

Local voters focused on a consistent set of issues: electrical demand, facility scale, community input, the terms of local incentives and development agreements, and the pace of approvals.

Many of the measures are targeted rather than categorical. Several apply only above defined thresholds (such as 25 megawatts) 1 or for a limited period (such as 180 days).

or for a limited period (such as 180 days). State law plays a central role in how these measures apply to pending and approved projects, in many cases providing protections for vested rights and existing approvals.

Early market commentary suggests that operating and fully entitled capacity is becoming more valuable, which rewards owners that have secured approvals and power. As new local limits make additional capacity harder and slower to bring online, existing facilities face less new competition and may command stronger rents.

The Bottom Line: Why This Matters

Demand for data center capacity remains strong, but communities are weighing the investment and jobs data centers bring against local concerns about power, water, noise, and land use. A Gallup poll released in May 20262 reported that a majority of Americans had concerns about data center construction in their area, and this election moved part of that conversation to the ballot box, where adopted measures can be more durable than ordinances. Entitlement strategy, contract protections, and community engagement are now core value drivers, and projects that have secured approvals, power, and local support stand to benefit most.

For developers, operators, investors, and lenders, these developments raise key questions:

Approvals and vested rights: Are existing land use approvals final and protected under state law, and how might new local measures affect pending zoning, permitting, and entitlement applications?

Are existing land use approvals final and protected under state law, and how might new local measures affect pending zoning, permitting, and entitlement applications? Contract protections: Do purchase agreements, development agreements, and ground leases include zoning and entitlement contingencies, change-in-law provisions, outside dates, and termination rights that allocate the risk of new local restrictions?

Do purchase agreements, development agreements, and ground leases include zoning and entitlement contingencies, change-in-law provisions, outside dates, and termination rights that allocate the risk of new local restrictions? Financing and power: Do loan documents, equity commitments, and power purchase and supply agreements account for entitlement risk and evolving energy regulatory requirements?

Do loan documents, equity commitments, and power purchase and supply agreements account for entitlement risk and evolving energy regulatory requirements? Local government and community relations: Are development and community benefit agreements, and outreach to local officials and community groups, positioned to build support and reduce the risk of a ballot challenge?

What Voters Weighed In On

Across the states with measures on the ballot, voters focused on common themes, each of which should be addressed through project design, contract terms, and early engagement.

Power demand. The most common approach, particularly in the Midwest, was a cap tied to electrical demand rather than building size, typically set at 25 megawatts, reflecting concerns about grid reliability and residential rates. Projects that fund their own infrastructure or use on-site or flexible generation may be well positioned to respond.

The most common approach, particularly in the Midwest, was a cap tied to electrical demand rather than building size, typically set at 25 megawatts, reflecting concerns about grid reliability and residential rates. Projects that fund their own infrastructure or use on-site or flexible generation may be well positioned to respond. Scale and land use. Other measures addressed facility size and the conversion of agricultural or open land. Thoughtful siting, buffering, and phasing may address these concerns.

Other measures addressed facility size and the conversion of agricultural or open land. Thoughtful siting, buffering, and phasing may address these concerns. Community input. A growing number of communities sought a direct voice in major projects through consent or voter approval requirements. One community, however, declined to add a new review layer, and another declined to open publicly owned land to data center use. Early, transparent outreach may help turn these processes into lasting local support.

A growing number of communities sought a direct voice in major projects through consent or voter approval requirements. One community, however, declined to add a new review layer, and another declined to open publicly owned land to data center use. Early, transparent outreach may help turn these processes into lasting local support. Incentives and timing. Voters looked at the terms of local incentives and, in some states, adopted short-term moratoria to allow time for new rules. Clear community benefit commitments and participation in rulemaking can help shape predictable, workable standards.

Practical Takeaways for Developers, Operators, Investors, and Lenders

Confirm and protect vested rights: For each pending application or recent approval, confirm the approval date, any appeal and hearing periods, and the state-law protections that may apply.

For each pending application or recent approval, confirm the approval date, any appeal and hearing periods, and the state-law protections that may apply. Strengthen contract protections: Review purchase and sale agreements, options, and ground leases for zoning and entitlement contingencies, change-in-law provisions, outside dates, and termination rights to allocate regulatory risk.

Review purchase and sale agreements, options, and ground leases for zoning and entitlement contingencies, change-in-law provisions, outside dates, and termination rights to allocate regulatory risk. Update diligence: Zoning reports, municipal code searches, and charter reviews should capture pending initiatives, moratoria, megawatt and acreage thresholds, and voter approval requirements, including any tied to ownership transfers.

Zoning reports, municipal code searches, and charter reviews should capture pending initiatives, moratoria, megawatt and acreage thresholds, and voter approval requirements, including any tied to ownership transfers. Lead with community benefits: Early outreach on power, water, jobs, and tax base can build community support.

Early outreach on power, water, jobs, and tax base can build community support. Plan ahead: Additional votes are scheduled later this year, and a statewide Ohio proposal that did not qualify for 2026 may return in a future cycle. Projects in these jurisdictions should monitor these developments and adjust strategy early.

These developments build on trends we have covered in recent alerts, including California’s data center energy legislation, Pennsylvania’s executive order linking grid compliance to streamlined development, and Oregon’s pause on certain permits for new and expanded data centers. They show that jurisdictions are developing clearer frameworks for data center growth, and projects that align with those frameworks can move forward. The effect of any particular measure depends on the specific charter, ordinance, and facts.

Ohio boards of elections must certify November 3 results by November 24, 2026, and other jurisdictions are completing their canvasses on similar timelines.