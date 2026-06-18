Data Center Counsel: Brownfield Data Centers - Environmental Due Diligence and Liability [Podcast]

Brownfield redevelopment is emerging as a strategic data center siting option, but it comes with significant environmental law considerations. In this episode of the Data Center Counsel podcast, Jared Berg is joined by Bracewell’s Jason Hutt and Daniel Pope to discuss brownfield redevelopment as a strategy for siting data centers. They explore what makes former industrial sites attractive, including existing power infrastructure, water access and proximity to the grid, as well as the environmental liabilities associated with legacy properties.

The conversation examines how developers can conduct environmental due diligence, navigate brownfield programs that provide liability protections, manage post-closing obligations and structure transactions to allocate contamination risk appropriately.

The episode also covers community and government engagement, water scarcity issues in Texas, the potential use of produced water for data center cooling and key federal and state policy developments developers should monitor.

Episode Highlights

Why Brownfields Fit the Data Center Profile: Former industrial sites offer many of the resources data centers need, including existing power infrastructure, water access and proximity to the grid. These advantages can accelerate development, but they also come with legacy contamination risks that must be carefully managed.

Environmental Due Diligence on Brownfield Sites: Environmental due diligence on brownfields extends well beyond a standard Phase 1 assessment and should begin with research into a site’s history and regulatory records. Early identification of potential contamination helps developers design projects, sequence permitting and evaluate overall viability. Daniel walks through the full due diligence stack — from public database research and Phase 1 assessments to groundwater and soil sampling — and explains why starting earlier than most developers expect is essential.

Allocating Environmental Liability in a Transaction: Brownfield transactions are typically structured to limit a developer’s exposure to a seller’s legacy liabilities, but environmental risks still require careful allocation. Indemnities, insurance and state and federal brownfield programs can provide important protections. Jason explains why most brownfield data center deals are structured as asset sales under CERCLA Section 107, and what protections indemnities and brownfield programs actually provide.

Water Scarcity and the Produced Water Opportunity in Texas: Water use is becoming an increasingly important issue for data center development, particularly in Texas. Emerging technologies that treat produced water from Permian Basin oil and gas operations could create a new source of cooling water in water-constrained regions.

Community Engagement, Policy Trends and Speed to Power: Federal policies may support data center growth, but local communities and state regulators will ultimately shape project outcomes. Successfully advancing brownfield projects requires a coordinated approach that integrates environmental diligence, permitting, community engagement and project design from the start.