Dallas Securities Fraud Defense: Potential Charges and Defenses in Cases Targeting Individuals

When facing a securities fraud investigation, it is critical to know what is at stake. It is also critical to know what defenses you have available. While state and federal securities fraud charges can take many forms (and carry steep penalties), an experienced securities fraud defense lawyer may be able to assert a variety of defenses depending on the circumstances at hand. This is true in civil and administrative proceedings as well as criminal securities fraud cases at the state and federal levels.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Texas State Securities Board (TSSB) routinely pursue investigations targeting investment advisors, brokers, corporate insiders, and other individuals. While SEC and TSSB investigations often lead to administrative or civil enforcement actions—which can pose professional and financial risks—facing securities fraud allegations can also lead to criminal prosecution in some cases.

When the TSSB and SEC investigate securities fraud, they will typically examine all potential allegations, and they will work with prosecutors to substantiate criminal charges when warranted. When prosecutors decide to pursue charges in state or federal court, targeted individuals must defend themselves effectively to avoid substantial financial penalties and state or federal prison time.

“For financial advisers, corporate insiders, and other individuals in Texas, facing scrutiny from the TSSB or the SEC’s Enforcement Division can pose substantial risks. While the Texas Securities Act, Securities Exchange Act, and other securities laws allow for administrative and civil enforcement, they also include provisions that allow for criminal prosecution when warranted.” – Lynette S. Byrd, Managing Partner of Oberheiden PC

Individuals across the securities industry can face high-risk scrutiny in state and federal enforcement cases. From cases involving allegations of insider trading and investor fraud to cases involving allegations of pump-and-dump schemes and other deceptive practices, all types of cases can lead to severe consequences. As a result, when facing a TSSB or SEC investigation, it is critical to build and execute a strategic defense focused on avoiding formal charges or other formal legal action.

Potential Charges Under State and Federal Laws

Securities fraud investigations targeting financial advisors, business executives, and other individuals can involve a wide range of allegations. While the TSSB and SEC often investigate allegations with a focus on pursuing administrative penalties or civil penalties, the following allegations (among others) can lead to prosecution under state or federal criminal law:

Insider Trading

Insider trading is prohibited under the Securities Exchange Act and SEC Rule 10b-5. When pursuing insider trading allegations, the prosecution’s case rests on being able to prove that the insider relied on material non-public information to make a stock purchase or sell stock at an opportune time. Along with corporate executives and employees, “insiders” can include employees of financial institutions, advisors, family members, and other “tippees.”

Investment Advisor and Broker Misconduct

Investment advisors and brokers in Texas are subject to the oversight of the TSSB, SEC, and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). In cases targeting investment advisor or broker misconduct, targeted individuals must engage experienced Dallas securities fraud attorneys who can help them fight allegations such as:

Conflicts of Interest

From conducting unauthorized trading for personal gain to recommending trades to individual investors based on the fees or commissions they will generate, conflicts of interest can take many different forms. While mere accusations of self-dealing are not enough to substantiate criminal charges, the TSSB, SEC, and other state and federal law enforcement authorities rely on extensive resources to uncover evidence of providing investors with false information and other evidence of intent to defraud.

Excessive Trading

Excessive trading conducted to generate fees or commissions is a common allegation in conflict-of-interest cases. State and federal prosecutors can pursue charges in cases involving fraudulent excessive trading on behalf of individual and institutional investors, and allegations of excessive trading can expose advisors and brokers to liability in FINRA arbitration as well.

Unsuitable Investment Advice

If an advisor or broker induces investors to make high-risk investments based on unsuitable advice, this can also lead to the potential for both government enforcement action and FINRA arbitration. The same act can create multiple forms of liability exposure, and parallel administrative, civil, and criminal proceedings do not violate double jeopardy.

Ponzi Schemes and Pump-and-Dump Schemes

Allegations of executing Ponzi schemes or pump-and-dump schemes to artificially inflate stock prices can lead to multiple criminal charges in both federal and state cases. At the federal level, alleged Ponzi schemes and pump-and-dump schemes will often trigger extensive investigations, and the US Department of Justice (DOJ) can pursue charges for securities fraud, wire fraud, and a broad range of other crimes.

At the state level, individuals accused of executing Ponzi schemes and pump-and-dump schemes can face felony charges—with the degree of a defendant’s charge depending on the amount of money involved. First-degree, second-degree, and third-degree felony charges are all very real possibilities, and they all carry fines and state prison time. In Texas securities fraud cases, potential prison sentences can range from 2 to 99 years.

Market Manipulation

Along with pump-and-dump schemes, other allegations of market manipulation can also lead to serious criminal charges. In these cases, arguing that legitimate market activity is responsible for investors’ losses rather than market manipulation can be an effective defense strategy—though the viability of this defense strategy (and others) will depend on the specific circumstances at hand.

Money Laundering

The breadth of the federal money laundering statute (18 USC Section 1956) allows prosecutors to pursue money laundering charges in many federal securities fraud cases. Under Section 1956, convictions can lead to fines of up to $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved (whichever is greater) and up to 20 years in prison.

Federal securities fraud charges can lead to fines of up to $5 million and up to 25 years in prison, and facing additional charges (i.e., charges for money laundering) can substantially increase the risks involved. Securities fraud convictions can also result in asset forfeitures, restitution orders, and other consequences.

Potential Defenses to Securities Fraud Allegations

The risks involved in facing securities fraud allegations make it critical for targeted individuals to defend themselves by all means available. Determining what defenses are available requires a case-by-case analysis focused on the allegations and evidence at hand. With this in mind, some examples of potential defenses to securities fraud allegations include:

Insufficient Evidence

The government has the burden of proof in all securities fraud cases; and, in criminal securities fraud cases, prosecutors must be able to prove defendants’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If the government’s evidence is insufficient to substantiate the allegations targeted in a securities fraud investigation, then no further action is warranted.

Inadmissibility can leave prosecutors without the evidence they need to substantiate securities fraud charges as well. As a result, challenging investigators’ actions and evidence collection methods can also be a key defense strategy in some cases.

Lack of Intent

In criminal securities fraud cases, defendants can challenge the prosecution’s evidence of intent. For example, proving reliance on professional advice can often negate the element of criminal intent in securities fraud cases. Crucially, however, evidence of intent is not required for administrative or civil enforcement. As a result, when asserting lack of intent, targeted individuals must be extremely careful to avoid making any admissions that could lead to administrative penalties or civil liability.

Lack of Materiality

Materiality is a requirement for false or misleading statements to constitute fraud under federal securities laws. Defendants can also argue that omissions were not material to transactions at issue in state and federal securities fraud investigations. Challenging the materiality of non-public information can be a defense to allegations of insider trading as well.

Legitimate Market Activity

If investors’ losses are due to legitimate market activity, then fraud charges are unwarranted. While this can be a viable defense strategy in some cases, targeted individuals must be prepared to affirmatively demonstrate that market fluctuations during the time period at issue are a viable explanation for the losses that are the focus of the government’s investigation.

Statute of Limitations

In all cases, prosecutors must pursue charges before the applicable statute of limitations expires. In federal securities fraud cases, prosecutors typically have up to six years to seek an indictment. Under Texas law, the statute of limitations for criminal securities fraud allegations is five years.

When Is It Time to Schedule a Free Consultation with a Dallas Securities Fraud Lawyer?

Securities fraud investigations often begin with tips from investors or whistleblowers, or with subpoenas issued to third parties. As a result, by the time you learn that you are facing an investigation, the investigation could already be well underway.

This makes it critical to hire an experienced Dallas securities fraud lawyer promptly. When facing a securities fraud investigation, it is imperative to preserve all relevant financial records and other potential evidence. It is also imperative to promptly assess the scope of the investigation and the risks it presents. Once you engage an experienced defense lawyer to represent you, your lawyer will be able to do what is necessary to protect you by all means available.