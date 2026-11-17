The recent Texas attorney general election could impact Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)–related work benefits in Texas. The attorney general–elect has promised a thorough review of ongoing litigation involving Texas without specifying plans to withdraw or continue specific lawsuits. With respect to the state’s ongoing litigation seeking DACA’s termination, the newly elected attorney general could impact this litigation by requesting Texas’s withdrawal from the litigation or by choosing or declining to pursue future appeals. The employment of DACA workers in Texas may depend on these decisions.

Quick Hits

DACA work benefits in Texas could depend on decisions by the incoming Texas attorney general to continue or withdraw from ongoing DACA litigation.

A federal judge’s decision on DACA termination in Texas remains pending, and the federal judge could issue a decision before the new Texas attorney general takes office, which could lead to further appeals.

Texas’s incoming attorney general has promised to review ongoing litigation involving Texas and has not confirmed continuing or withdrawing from ongoing DACA litigation, creating some uncertainty on continued or terminated DACA work benefits in Texas.

Where the DACA Litigation Stands With the State of Texas

In 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that DACA program protections against deportation and authorizing work benefits were unlawful. However, the Fifth Circuit Court limited potential remedies, including the termination of DACA work benefits, to the State of Texas. Right now, the litigants are awaiting a U.S. district judge’s implementing order on the final scope of DACA termination, which would implement the circuit court’s ruling in a final decision. (Please see our earlier article, “DACA Expected to Reopen: What Employers Need to Know About the Latest Legal Shift.”)

The Texas Attorney General Election and a Review of Pending Litigation

Texas voters recently elected Nathan Johnson as the state’s next attorney general, with the new attorney general entering office in January 2027. In public interviews, Johnson has promised a thorough review of ongoing litigation involving the State of Texas. He has confirmed an intent to strictly scrutinize ongoing “showpiece” litigation in the Texas Attorney General’s Office that he would consider not in the state’s interest to continue. However, the attorney general–elect has not identified specific areas of litigation or specific lawsuits that will receive higher scrutiny in making future litigation decisions.

Until Texas Attorney General–Elect Johnson confirms an intention to continue or withdraw from Texas’s ongoing litigation requesting DACA program termination, the timing of a final decision involving continued or terminated DACA work benefits will be uncertain. The attorney general–elect may withdraw Texas from ongoing DACA litigation, or, if the federal judge issues a decision on DACA’s termination before the new attorney general takes office, the new attorney general may not continue the litigation on appeal. While Texas’s future litigation posture is uncertain at present, it is unlikely that the attorney general–elect would continue federal litigation requesting DACA termination.

Looking Ahead

A federal judge’s ruling on the scope and terms of the DACA program’s termination could have an immediate impact on Texas workforces. While a decision to terminate DACA work benefits could be stayed pending appeal or motion for reconsideration, the ruling could be given immediate effect and require prompt action by Texas employers related to their employees who are DACA beneficiaries. Texas employers should remain aware that Texas’s litigation position could change next year, depending on the new attorney general’s decision to continue or withdraw from the DACA litigation. As a result of the recent election, a final resolution on DACA work benefits for Texas employees could take some time.

For now, Texas employers may want to consider the following: