The Cyber Brief | CISA Issues Advisory on Increase in Iranian-Affiliated Cyber Attacks Across U.S. Critical Infrastructure

Summary:

CISA warns of Iranian‑linked cyber activity aimed at disrupting U.S. critical infrastructure.

Recent attacks demonstrate immediate operational, reputational, and legal consequences.

Our team is available to support active incident response efforts and would welcome the opportunity to be considered as your panel counsel in advance of an incident.



Over the past several weeks, I have been closely following the events unfolding in Iran and the potential implications for organizations operating in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment. My work has long focused on helping organizations prepare for and navigate periods of heightened risk and uncertainty, and against that backdrop, I would be remiss if I did not share concerns about how this conflict may translate into real‑world impacts for your operations.

Those concerns are not theoretical.

On April 7, 2026, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in coordination with the FBI, NSA, DOE, EPA, and U.S. Cyber Command, issued an urgent warning that cyber actors linked to Iran are actively targeting systems that support essential services across the United States. The threat is not centered on data theft, but on real‑world operational disruption—interfering with critical infrastructure such as water systems, energy facilities, and government operations. For organizations that rely on these systems, the alert is a clear reminder that cyber risk can quickly evolve into operational, legal, and reputational exposure if basic safeguards and response plans are not in place.

Summary of the Advisory

The advisory explains that federal agencies have identified ongoing cyber activity tied to Iran that is targeting systems used to operate essential services across the United States, particularly in government facilities, water and wastewater systems, and energy infrastructure. According to the advisory, the actors are exploiting widely used industrial control equipment—most notably Rockwell Automation/Allen‑Bradley controllers—when those systems are directly accessible from the internet.

Once accessed, the actors have been able to interfere with how systems operate, alter what operators see on control screens, and extract configuration files, actions that have already led to operational disruptions and financial losses in certain cases. The agencies assess that this activity builds on earlier Iran‑linked campaigns and is intended to cause real‑world disruption rather than collect information and disseminate—or threaten to disseminate it.

To help organizations respond, the advisory identifies the types of equipment most commonly affected, lists specific warning signs (or Indicators of Compromise) that organizations can use to check whether they may have been impacted, and explains at a high level how the attacks occur—from initial access through their operational impact. It also lays out recommended steps to reduce risk, such as limiting internet exposure, tightening oversight of remote access, and following vendor guidance, and includes ways for organizations to evaluate whether their current controls are sufficient. Overall, the advisory serves as a practical resource for organizations seeking to understand the nature of the threat, assess potential exposure, and take concrete steps to protect critical operations.

Real World Impacts

Recent events demonstrate that cyber incidents linked to Iranian threat actors are already producing severe and tangible consequences for U.S. critical infrastructure. Most notably, Stryker Corporation, a leading global medical technology company, suffered a widely reported cyberattack in March 2026 that was claimed by Handala, a pro‑Iranian hacker group publicly linked by security researchers to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security. Rather than seeking ransom, the attack deployed destructive malware that permanently wiped more than 200,000 devices across Stryker’s global network, forcing operational shutdowns in 79 countries.

Manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare delivery were directly affected, tens of thousands of employees were idled, and hospitals dependent on Stryker equipment experienced delays and shortages—illustrating how cyber incidents can quickly escalate into supply‑chain disruptions and patient‑care impacts within the healthcare sector.

The Stryker incident is part of a lager pattern of Iranian cyber aggression flagged in the CISA alert. The alert specifically flags the historical activity by CyberAv3ngers, a cyber threat actor affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber Electronic Command. Since 2023, the CyberAv3ngers have been targeting U.S. industrial control systems, compromising at least 75 core automation devices used in critical infrastructure like water and wastewater systems.

While operational disruption appears to be the intended effect of these attacks, litigation is also emerging as an immediate consequence. In a separate incident, Chime Financial, Inc.— a nationwide financial technology company that provides app‑based banking services through regulated partner banks—experienced a cyberattack on April 1, 2026, that caused a widespread service outage, preventing customers from accessing accounts, transferring funds, or even viewing balances. Because Chime Financial facilitates consumer payments and access to funds, it operates within the financial services sector, which is generally recognized as part of U.S. critical infrastructure.

Just six days later, on April 7, 2026, a federal class action complaint was filed in the Northern District of California alleging negligence, failure to safeguard systems, unjust enrichment, and related claims arising from the outage. See Porter v. Chime Financial, Inc., No. 3:26‑cv‑02998‑SK (N.D. Cal. filed Apr. 7, 2026). Public reporting attributed the attack to the Iran‑linked threat group known as Team 313—also referred to as Islamic Cyber Resistance in Iraq—which cybersecurity researchers widely assess as an Iran‑aligned cyber proxy active since late 2023. The rapid progression from service disruption to litigation underscores how quickly cyber incidents can expose organizations to significant legal and financial risk, even while technical investigations and recovery efforts are still underway.

Together, these developments show that cyber incidents now present a multi‑dimensional risk profile: operational disruption, reputational harm, business interruption, and mounting litigation and liability exposure—all of which leadership teams should anticipate when evaluating cyber preparedness and response plans.

What You Should Do Today

Regardless of whether an organization is formally designated as critical infrastructure, technical teams responsible for securing corporate environments should review the CISA advisory in detail. Organizations should also take several immediate, non‑technical steps to ensure they are positioned to respond quickly and effectively if a cyber incident occurs.

1. Confirm Active Monitoring and Escalation – Leadership should confirm that existing monitoring and alerting processes are functioning as intended and that unusual activity is being actively reviewed and escalated, not simply logged. This includes clarity around who receives alerts, how anomalies are evaluated, and when potential issues are elevated beyond technical teams to legal, compliance, or executive leadership.

2. Refresh Incident Response and Communications Plans – Organizations should convene their incident response team for a brief refresher on roles, escalation paths, and decision‑making authority, including who must be notified—and when—if a cyber incident begins to affect operations. Given that recent attacks are designed to cause disruption, teams should also plan for alternative communications, ensuring response team members have up‑to‑date contact information outside of corporate systems and clearly identified backup channels if email, messaging platforms, or networks become unavailable.

In addition, with the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA) expected to be implemented through a final CISA rule targeted for May 2026—introducing 72‑hour incident reporting and 24‑hour ransomware payment reporting requirements—this is an opportune time to revisit and stress‑test incident response plans more broadly.

3. Prepare Insurance and Identify External Counsel in Advance – Finally, companies should ensure they can immediately access their cyber insurance policy, understand applicable notice requirements, and clearly identify who within the organization is responsible for coordinating with the insurer. Organizations should also have preselected outside counsel—approved by the insurance carrier—so there is no delay in mobilizing trusted legal support. That team should not only understand incident response and regulatory obligations but also be prepared to develop an early strategy to manage and mitigate likely litigation risks, as underscored by the recently filed Chime Financial Federal complaint. Where these relationships are not already in place, I am, of course, always available to support you. Taking these steps now can significantly reduce confusion, response time, and downstream legal and financial exposure during an actual event.