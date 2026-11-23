Key Updates

On Nov. 9, 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published the Calendar Year (CY) 2027 Home Health Prospective Payment System Final Rule (the Final Rule), which addressed home health payment rates, quality reporting, the expanded Home Health Value-Based Purchasing Model, DMEPOS policies and expanded CMS oversight of provider and supplier enrollment requirements.

The Final Rule expands CMS’ authority to issue retroactive enrollment revocations and take enforcement action based on false or misleading enrollment-related documents, clarifies which applications are subject to enrollment moratoria, expands the definition of “managing employee” and establishes a three-calendar-day reporting requirement for CMS-approved DMEPOS accrediting organizations.

Why It Matters

The Final Rule increases CMS’ oversight across Medicare enrollment and accreditation processes and the consequences of incomplete, inaccurate or outdated enrollment information, potentially exposing providers and suppliers to repayment obligations, enrollment denials and revocations and restrictions on future Medicare enrollment.

Next Steps

Providers and suppliers should carefully review their current Medicare enrollment records, confirm ownership and managing-employee disclosures, assess applicable enrollment moratoria and promptly identify and correct any enrollment deficiencies. Organizations should address necessary managing-employee updates before the Jan. 1, 2027, effective date.

Background

On Nov. 9, 2026, CMS published the Final Rule, which included, among other things, updates to Medicare home health payment rates for CY 2027 and home health quality-reporting requirements. The Final Rule also makes broad changes to Medicare provider and supplier enrollment requirements, which apply beyond home health agencies. The five enrollment developments below warrant particular attention from all providers and suppliers enrolled in Medicare.

Greater Exposure to Retroactive Enrollment Revocations. Under the prior framework, the effective date of a Medicare enrollment revocation depended on the specific reason for revocation; many noncompliance-based revocations became effective prospectively 30 days after notification, while select others became effective retroactively. The Final Rule revises 42 C.F.R. § 424.535(g), expanding circumstances in which revocations may now take effect retroactively to include all revocation actions. The Final Rule specifies 26 effective-date scenarios, compared with 15 previously addressed.

Why It Matters: Providers and suppliers will now receive notice of a revocation after its effective date, leaving Medicare payments received in the intervening period subject to repayment.1 Organizations should consider revising policies and procedures related to enrollment updates to ensure there is a method for identifying potential deficiencies when they arise and determining how to correct them.

Clarification of “New Enrollment” Under CMS Moratoria. The Final Rule clarifies that the definition of “new enrollment” applicable to temporary moratoria encompasses initial enrollment applications, change of ownership applications that require an initial enrollment, enrollment applications from revoked providers or suppliers who were previously barred, reactivation applications and new enrollment applications from voluntarily terminated providers or suppliers. Applications received prior to the moratorium’s effective date are not barred solely by the moratorium.

Why It Matters: Providers and suppliers seeking initial enrollment (whether through an acquisition or otherwise), reenrollment or reactivation of their Medicare billing privileges should evaluate moratorium implications before filing.2 Notably, CMS announced on Nov. 12, 2026, that it was extending and modifying its nationwide moratorium on new Medicare home health and hospice enrollments, originally implemented in May 2026.3

Expanded Definition of “Managing Employee”. The Final Rule amends 42 C.F.R. § 424.502 to expressly include additional positions within the definition of “managing employee,” including medical directors, clinical directors, department heads, nursing directors and alternate administrators where the individuals meet the regulatory control or day-to-day management criteria. CMS reiterated that changes in managing employees generally must be reported within 30 days of the change.

Why It Matters: Providers and suppliers may need to review their current operations and then, based on that review, update their existing enrollment information to include those within their organization that meet this expanded definition, particularly those clinical personnel who might meet the definition of “clinical director.”4 Importantly, CMS declined to provide additional time after the Jan. 1, 2027, effective date to allow organizations to correct their enrollment records. Therefore, providers and suppliers need to address any necessary updates before the end of the year.

Broader Enforcement for False or Misleading Enrollment Submissions. Previously, entities were subject to denial or revocation authority for providing false or misleading information on their Medicare enrollment applications. The Final Rule expands that authority beyond the application itself to include seven categories of enrollment-related documents that may trigger enforcement, including Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) authorizations and materials associated with completion or submission of a CMS or Medicare enrollment form. During the 2026 CMS National Provider Enrollment Conference (NPEC), CMS commented that it will broadly apply this new authority to any enrollment-related form and not just the CMS Form 855. The Final Rule also extends CMS’ authority to impose a reapplication bar for a period of 1-10 years following enrollment denials. Whereas the prior authority was tied to denials for false or misleading application information, the Final Rule permits a reapplication bar following a denial on any enrollment ground.

Why It Matters: Providers and suppliers should ensure the accuracy of any enrollment submission, including any supporting or supplemental documentation, prior to filing. Errors or misrepresentations may lead to denial or revocation, and an enrollment denial may now carry an additional period during which the applicant cannot reapply.5

Shorter Reporting Deadline for DMEPOS Accrediting Organizations. The Final Rule requires CMS-approved DMEPOS AOs to notify CMS in writing, and law enforcement where applicable, within three calendar days after determining that suspected fraud, waste or abuse may have occurred. This creates a specific, mandatory reporting deadline for AOs.

Why It Matters: CMS-approved DMEPOS AOs are now under an affirmative obligation to report fraud, waste or abuse determinations promptly to CMS. DMEPOS suppliers should keep this three-day window in mind and understand that this requirement gives CMS an additional mechanism for identifying suspected misconduct.6

Takeaways

The Final Rule increases the consequences of incomplete, inaccurate or outdated Medicare enrollment information and increases oversight across enrollment and accreditation processes. Providers and suppliers should: (1) audit enrollment submissions and related EFT materials or other supporting documents prior to filing; (2) confirm owner and managing-employee disclosures are accurate and align with the expanded definition; (3) assess ownership changes, reactivations and reenrollments under applicable moratoria; (4) identify and quickly remediate enrollment noncompliance; and (5) assess potential denial, revocation and reapplication-bar consequences.

Future Enforcement Considerations

On Nov. 16, 2026, CMS released a proposed rule regarding the long-anticipated Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare (CRUSH) initiative, which would further expand and enhance CMS’ enrollment-related authorities. We will be monitoring this proposed rule as the rulemaking process continues.7

[1] 91 Fed. Reg. 72,022, 72170-71 (Nov. 9, 2026) (Final Rule) (CMS–1844–F).

[2] Id. at 72172.

[3] See CMS Extends and Modifies Nationwide Freeze on New Medicare Hospice and Home Health Enrollment for Six Months to Combat Fraud (Nov. 12, 2026).

[4] 91 Fed. Reg. at 72168-69.

[5] Id. at 72169-70.

[6] Id. at 72168.

[7] See Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare (CRUSH) Proposed Rule (CMS-6098-P), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (Nov. 16, 2026); Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace Programs; Comprehensive Regulations To Uncover Suspicious Healthcare (CRUSH), 91 Fed. Reg. 74680, 74826-46 (proposed Nov. 19, 2026).

Joshua B. Lovejoy contributed to this article