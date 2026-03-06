Customs Proposes Process to Issue IEEPA Tariff Refunds Following CIT Decision
Friday, March 6, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On March 6, 2026, the U.S. Court of International Trade suspended its order directing Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to issue refunds for duties paid on “unliquidated and liquidated” entries pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The suspension comes in response to the declaration filed earlier in the day by CBP’s Executive Director of Trade Programs Directorate, Brandon Lord, stating that CBP is developing a new functionality in its entry portal to “streamline and consolidate refunds and interest payments.” According to the declaration, the agency is working to have this ready for use in 45 days. 

As outlined in the declaration, CBP is proposing that the refund process would involve the following steps:

  • An importer files a declaration in CBP’s Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) that lists the entries on which IEEPA duties were paid.
  • CBP validates each entry and calculates IEEPA tariffs paid including interest.
  • ACE automatically finalizes or liquidates or re-liquidates the entries.
  • CBP certifies and then the Department of the Treasury issues electronic refunds of the aggregate total of IEEPA tariffs paid by each importer, instead of paying the refunds on each entry summary. The refunds issued to importers will include interest.

The declaration also highlights the magnitude of IEEPA entries: as of March 4, 2026, “over 333,000 importers have made a total of over 53 million entries in which they have deposited or paid duties” resulting in duty payments of approximately $166 billion.

The refund process is further complicated by the new requirement that, starting Feb. 6, 2026, CBP must issue all refunds electronically. The declaration notes that many importers have not taken the necessary steps to receive refunds electronically, meaning that refunds could potentially be rejected until importers complete the required process.

Key Takeaways

The declaration is silent on entries that are liquidated and outside the protest period. (See GT Alert). It further remains to be seen whether CBP will have this process ready within 45 days, as it projects in the declaration. Importers should monitor liquidation dates and may wish to file protests with CBP prior to the protest window closing.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Published: 4 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Court of International Trade Orders IEEPA Tariffs to Be Refunded
by: Laura Siegel Rabinowitz , Robert Mangas
Gettin' Salty Episode 71: 2026 Legislative Roundup: State Budgets, Data Center Tax Trends & Digital Tax Developments [Podcast]
by: Nikki E. Dobay
Texas Fifteenth Court of Appeals Denies Mandamus Relief Against Business Court Division 3B
by: Dale Wainwright , Steven Higginbotham
Arbitrability Ruling: Key Lessons from Texas Business Court’s BNSF v. Level 3 Decision
by: C. Mark Stratton , Taylor N. Perona
FTC Signals Relaxed COPPA Enforcement for Age-Verification Technologies
by: Timothy A. Butler , Matthew M. White
Choice-of-Law Clause Defeats Massachusetts Chapter 93A in Commercial Insurance Dispute
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
FCC Seeks Comment on Satellite Market Access Reciprocity
by: Kathryne C. Dickerson , Liam F. Fulling
Proposed DHS Rule Would Revise Asylum‑Based Work Authorization Eligibility: Employer Considerations
by: Natalie Gorelishvili
State Department Issues Worldwide Caution: What Visa Applicants and US Travelers Need to Know
by: Kate Kalmykov
Department of Defense Announces Heightened Scrutiny of Its 8(a) and Other Small Business Contracts
by: Shomari B. Wade , Melissa P. Prusock
Statutory Auditors' Liability in Italy: 1-Year Review of the Article 2407 Reform
by: Francesca Torricelli
Compliance Deadline Approaches for FinCEN’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Requirements
by: Marina Olman-Pal , Benjamin G. Greenberg
Federal Lawsuit Challenges 2026 State Department Immigrant Visa Pause: Examining Administrative Procedure Act Claims and DS-260 Considerations
by: Tetiana P. Lendiel

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 