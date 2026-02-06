CROWN Act Becomes Effective in Pennsylvania- The PHRA’s New Protections Against Hair Discrimination
Friday, February 6, 2026
On January 24, 2026, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act’s (PHRA) prohibition against race-based hair discrimination went into effect.

Through the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act, the PHRA now explicitly prohibits discrimination based on certain traits and hairstyles associated with an individual’s race or religion. This change isn’t merely symbolic — it has real implications for employers and workplace standards.

The CROWN Act amends the PHRA’s definitions in two important ways:

  1. It expands the definition of “Race” to include traits that are historically associated with race, such as hair texture and protective hairstyles, and
  2. It alters the definition of “Religious Creed” to expressly include head coverings and hairstyles historically associated with religious practice, including without limitation turbans, hijabs, and other culturally or religiously rooted customs.

For many employers in Southwestern Pennsylvania, these changes may sound familiar. Similar amendments were implemented in the fall of 2020 when Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh passed similar, albeit localized, versions of the CROWN Act. 

Even if your business has provided accommodations for inclusive and diverse hairstyles in the past, the CROWN Act now codifies these protections statewide, bringing with it implications for a variety of employment decisions, including hiring practices, workplace policies and discipline, and dress codes and grooming standards.

The CROWN Act represents a meaningful shift in Pennsylvania’s anti-discrimination framework. For employers, it is important to engage in thoughtful review and possible revision of workplace policies, implementation of proactive training, and a thorough examination of hiring and disciplinary practices.

©2026 Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky

