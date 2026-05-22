Cross-Selling From the Inside Out: A Practical Playbook for Lawyers

How to turn internal relationships, hot-topic intelligence and industry group access into a steady pipeline of new client work – without ever feeling like a salesperson

Whether you are a lateral partner establishing yourself at a new firm, a junior partner raising your profile beyond your core practice, or an associate building career-defining business development habits, cross-selling is one of the highest-return long-term activities available to you.

BTI Consulting Group found that the average primary law firm delivers only 1.8 practices to a single client, who typically has four major and five minor practice needs. The cross-selling opportunity is right inside your firm, but it requires knowing what your colleagues do, following legal developments, and making connections. Here is how to do it effectively.

Client Research, GAP Analyses, and the Give-Before-Get Philosophy

Before approaching a single client, develop your strategy.

Research and map client needs – both currently and over the next year or three. Your business development, marketing, innovation, technology, and information sciences teams will assist you. Marry the information you gather with the client's competitor and market intelligence.

Develop a gap analysis for each client that charts all practice and industry services available against current client spend. Fill in each gap with specific research and a designated approach, including colleagues' names. Also, list a few items you can give a client who engages with you on this relationship-expanding effort — an award nomination, LinkedIn recommendation, personally valuable invite, etc.

Next, approach colleagues to participate in your effort. Begin by offering to assist them with the same well-researched endeavor and make introductions that will benefit them. Only after they have agreed and you feel confident in the additional resources you would like to sell, should you move forward with clients. As you collaborate, track your colleagues' service quality, return referrals, collegiality, and overall participation to eliminate nonperformers.

Get Out of Your Own Practice Group Meeting

The most underused cross-selling tool at any firm is the practice group meeting you are not attending. Most attorneys only attend internal meetings within their own disciplines, so they have almost no working knowledge of the day-to-day matters colleagues in other groups handle, killing cross-selling opportunities before they start.

Ask to join the monthly or quarterly meetings of two or three practice groups whose work touches your clients' industries, just to listen and learn. Bring one relevant question or observation that shows you’ve done your homework, as well as your “give.”

Frame your request as a learning opportunity: "I have several clients in the manufacturing sector, and I know your group handles a lot of OSHA and environmental work for that industry. I would love to attend your next meeting to better understand what you’re seeing."

Over time, these visits will deepen your knowledge of adjacent practice areas, build relationships with colleagues you can confidently introduce to clients, and alert you to emerging issues before they hit the mainstream press.

Get on the Distribution List and Ask to Present

Next, ask to receive alerts and internal memos. Most practice groups circulate updates that translate complex legal shifts into plain-language client implications.

Then ask to present a short segment on how a recent development in your own practice area intersects with that group's work. This will position you as a collaborative resource rather than a competitor for origination credit.

Build a Simple Hot-Topics Intelligence System

Effective cross-selling is about knowing which issues are top of mind for specific client types and being able to connect those issues to the right colleagues at the right moment. The most effective cross-sellers at any firm are the most curious about their clients' businesses and most connected internally to colleagues who can solve problems across disciplines.

Identify the three to five legal and regulatory topics that are most active in your discipline and those you are striving to cross-sell with and build a simple system to help you stay current on developments and trends – Google alerts, federal agency and trade association updates, client alerts from your group and adjacent groups. This will help you develop enough fluency to confidently connect your clients' issues with adjacent teams' work and make introductions.

Map Your Hot Topics to Industries and Build a Targeted Pitch

This is where strategy makes you a consistent cross-seller. Once you've identified your practice’s most pressing issues, map them across the industries your firm serves and work them into your gap analysis. A single legal development rarely affects only one sector, and thinking through the downstream implications by industry will make your internal outreach feel valuable rather than generic.

For example, a labor and employment lawyer evaluating new guidance from the Department of Labor on independent contractor classification can identify direct implications for:

Health care clients who rely heavily on per diem clinical staff and temporary physicians.

who rely heavily on per diem clinical staff and temporary physicians. Construction clients who use subcontractors and specialty trade workers extensively.

who use subcontractors and specialty trade workers extensively. Technology clients who hire freelance engineers and consultants.

who hire freelance engineers and consultants. Financial services clients who engage independent advisers and compliance contractors.

Produce a concise, targeted, intelligence-packed pitch to practice or industry group leaders. Identify the issue, why it matters to their clients right now, what the group can offer, and a suggested approach for raising the topic with clients most likely to be affected.

Your pitch should cover:

The issue: one paragraph explaining it and why it's urgent.

one paragraph explaining it and why it's urgent. The industry impact: two or three sentences on how it specifically affects clients in this industry group.

two or three sentences on how it specifically affects clients in this industry group. The firm's capability: a brief description of your experience and approach.

a brief description of your experience and approach. Specific action items: a joint client alert, co-hosted webinar, or introduction to a named client.

Approach Industry Group Leaders as Strategic Partners

How you frame your internal outreach matters. When you approach leaders of other groups, you are offering intelligence and a specific, collaborative plan that makes them look good to their clients, not asking for a favor or referral. This impacts the entire dynamic and builds your reputation as a collaborative colleague who makes other people more effective.

Know which of the leader's or group's clients the issue is most likely to affect. Link your outreach to a recent development involving one of those clients so the timing feels relevant. The more custom your approach, the more likely the group leader will take action and think of you when a related issue surfaces.

Let Thought Leadership Work for You

Content is one of the most effective ways to cross-sell without feeling like you're selling. When a hot-topic issue affects multiple industries, developing a joint offering with a colleague from the relevant practice group will deepen your internal relationship, and the finished piece will give you both a natural, value-added reason to connect with clients across industry groups. It will also signal to clients that your firm thinks holistically about their businesses, not just the narrow matter currently on your desk. Content developed with a client goes even further.

Consider your niche experience that clients in certain industries would find genuinely valuable. It may be invisible to colleagues in other practice groups simply because it has never come up in conversation. Collaborating with a lawyer in a complementary group on a joint effort is one of the most effective ways to change that. The ask is low pressure as you are offering to share the workload and bring their clients a new perspective.

Consider these content formats:

Internal lunch-and-learn presentations for colleagues in adjacent practice groups.

Co-authored client alerts distributed across multiple industry group lists.

Bylined articles in industry or legal outlets with co-authors or quoted cross-selling expert sources.

Webinars or CLE programs pairing your expertise with other practice or industry-specific groups.

Podcast episodes or video content featuring two attorneys from complementary disciplines.

Track It, Follow Up, and Close with Gratitude

Cross-selling efforts most often fail due to a lack of follow-through. Track your outreach in your sales database or client relationship management system. If nothing else, build a simple tracking system that logs all identified cross-selling opportunities, the colleagues involved, the client target, and the agreed-upon next action.

Set a quarterly reminder to review your list and reconnect with the colleagues you have engaged. When a cross-selling introduction results in new work, make sure both the referring and receiving attorneys get visible recognition — a signal that cross-selling is not just encouraged but rewarded.

For senior associates and counsel, cross-selling demonstrates that you think and act like a business developer and indicates the kind of firm-first mindset that impacts partnership decisions. And every internal relationship you invest in today will pay business development dividends for the rest of your career.

Finally, express gratitude frequently and with great emphasis. Match each person’s language of appreciation: give gifts, write notes, say aloud how meaningful the growing relationships are to you, and repeatedly offer to help others.

Bottom Line

Cross-selling is about potential and collaboration, which requires knowing what your colleagues do and understanding what clients need.

Start small — attend one meeting, build one targeted brief, bring it to one industry group leader, and repeat — and build from there.