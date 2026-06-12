Cross-Border Catch-Up- The UK Employment Rights Act—Key Changes and Deadlines [Podcast]

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Samantha Duncan (Washington) and Justin Tarka (London) tackle the UK’s Employment Rights Act 2025, the most sweeping overhaul of British employment law in decades, with changes rolling out across 2026 and into early 2027. The speakers walk global employers through the staggered timeline, from February’s industrial action updates and April’s day-one entitlements to October’s extended tribunal claim window and the landmark January 2027 changes to unfair dismissal protections.