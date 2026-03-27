Cross-Border Catch-Up- A Practical Guide to Hiring Across European Borders [Podcast]
Friday, March 27, 2026
In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Goli Rahimi (Chicago) and Kate Thompson (New York/Boston) explore the legal and practical considerations for employers hiring cross-border commuters—workers who live in one EU country while working in another. Goli and Kate break down key issues, including applicable employment laws, equal treatment requirements, payroll rules, tax implications under bilateral agreements, and common challenges around social security and benefits portability.
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