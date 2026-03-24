Cross-Border Catch-Up: Mutual Separation Agreements Across Multinational Jurisdictions [Podcast]

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Kristyn Lambert (New Orleans) and Samantha Duncan (Washington) explore how multinational employers can effectively use mutual separation agreements (MSAs) to navigate employment terminations in jurisdictions that do not recognize at-will employment. The speakers cover a four-step framework for evaluating whether an MSA is appropriate, including assessing local termination laws, understanding enforceability requirements, and tailoring negotiation strategies to regional norms. The speakers also discuss practical examples from jurisdictions such as China, Korea, Taiwan, and Finland to illustrate how local customs and legal standards shape both the structure and pricing of these agreements.