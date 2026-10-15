Cross-Border Catch-Up- Managing Employee Travel to High-Risk Locations Worldwide [Podcast]

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Samantha Duncan (Washington, D.C.) and Jane Jeong (New York) discuss the key pillars of an effective risk management framework for multinational employers whose employees travel to or work from high-risk locations. Jane and Samantha cover how to classify risk using resources like the U.S. State Department’s travel advisories and the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) guidance, and outline mitigation strategies spanning travel policies, device and cybersecurity controls, employee acknowledgements, and security briefings. The speakers also address legal considerations specific to these assignments, including work authorization requirements, territorial employment law exposure, and workers’ compensation coverage for injuries occurring abroad.