Cross-Border Catch-Up: Key Employment Law Reforms in New Zealand [Podcast]

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Patty Shapiro (San Diego) and Goli Rahimi (Chicago) discuss key changes under New Zealand’s Employment Relations Amendment Bill. The speakers cover four significant reforms: a new gateway test for determining independent contractor status, a wage threshold precluding unjustified dismissal claims for high earners, a revised remedies framework that considers employee conduct, and the elimination of the 30-day rule for new hires in roles covered by collective agreements. The speakers also offer practical guidance for employers with operations or teams in New Zealand on preparing for these compliance and HR-related changes.