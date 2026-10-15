Cross-Border Catch-Up: Fixed-Term Employment Contracts Outside the U.S. [Podcast]
Thursday, October 15, 2026
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In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Samantha Duncan (Washington, D.C.) and Kristyn Lambert (New Orleans) examine why fixed-term employment contracts, which U.S. employers often treat as simple scheduling tools, operate under a separate set of rules in most countries. Kristyn and Samantha discuss how fixed-term and indefinite contracts differ in justification, termination, and formality requirements; how probationary periods must be adjusted for fixe- term arrangements; and the time cap, renewal cap, and substance triggers that can convert a contract to permanent status—with examples from Spain, Poland, Brazil, France, Indonesia, the Philippines, and China. The speakers also address the financial exposure that follows conversion and offer practical steps for multinational employers, including regular audits and country-specific renewal tracking.

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