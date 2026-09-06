Cross-Border Catch-Up- Fair Work, Formal Process, and Proactive Duties—A Guide to Australian Employment Law [Podcast]
Monday, September 21, 2026
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In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Patty Shapiro (San Diego) and Kristyn Lambert (New Orleans) break down what U.S. employers need to know about Australian employment law. They cover the layered framework of the Fair Work Act, modern awards, and enterprise agreements, as well as the strict procedural requirements for termination, redundancy, and discipline. The speakers also examine Australia’s proactive duty to prevent sexual harassment, a standard that goes well beyond what U.S. employers typically encounter.

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