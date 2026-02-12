Cross-Border Catch-Up: Denmark’s Model for Parental Leave in Practice [Podcast]

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Diana Nehro (shareholder, New York/Boston), who is the chair of the Cross-Border Practice Group, and Maya Barba (associate, San Francisco) unpack Denmark’s parental leave model and discuss what employers should know for leave management and workforce planning in Denmark. The speakers explain the phased structure that gives each parent their leave entitlement, including non-transferable weeks that encourage uptake, plus flexible portions that can be postponed.