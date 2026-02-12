Cross-Border Catch-Up: Denmark’s Model for Parental Leave in Practice [Podcast]
Thursday, February 12, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Diana Nehro (shareholder, New York/Boston), who is the chair of the Cross-Border Practice Group, and Maya Barba (associate, San Francisco) unpack Denmark’s parental leave model and discuss what employers should know for leave management and workforce planning in Denmark. The speakers explain the phased structure that gives each parent their leave entitlement, including non-transferable weeks that encourage uptake, plus flexible portions that can be postponed.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

FTC Finalizes Consent Order Requiring Employer to End Blanket Noncompete Agreements
by: Adam T. Dougherty , Sean C. Urich
Groundbreaking Lawsuit Tests Whether AI Hiring Tools Trigger FCRA Compliance
by: Stephen R. Woods , Zachary V. Zagger
Defensible Decisions: EEOC Enforcement in 2026—New Rules, New Risks for Employers [Podcast]
by: T. Scott Kelly , Nonnie L. Shivers
Federal Government Contractors Facing Uneven and Uncertain Subcontracting Risks Relating to DEI
by: Joseph E. Ashman , Cameron W. Ellis
Nevada Enacts New Workplace Protections for Employees Exposed to Wildfire Smoke
by: Noel M. Hernandez
Transitioning Remote Employees Back to the Office: 7 Key Insights for Global Employers
by: Shirin Aboujawde , Goli Rahimi
Florida and Texas AGs Issue Sweeping Anti-DEI Opinions on MLK Day
by: T. Scott Kelly , Cameron W. Ellis
Delaware Supreme Court Says Employer Can Enforce Restrictive Covenants After Revoking Ex-Employee’s Equity
by: Daniel P. O’Meara , Robert C. Perryman
New York Governor Unveils New AI Agenda
by: Simone R.D. Francis , Jeffrey D. Coren
Remote Control: When Employers Can Reject Work-From-Home Accommodation Requests
by: Fiona W. Ong , Lauren S. Pless
Standing Near the Grenade: BIPA Doesn’t Reach Entities That Facilitate—But Do Not ‘Acquire’—Biometric Data
by: Anne E. Larson
German Federal Labor Court Strengthens Religious Freedom Protections for Airport Security Personnel
by: Lena M. Beyer, LL.M. (Tokyo)
Defensible Decisions- The EEOC’s New Direction and Courts’ Expanding View of Workplace Harm
by: T. Scott Kelly , Nonnie L. Shivers

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 