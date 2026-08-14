Cross-Border Catch-Up- Cultural and Legal Considerations in Global Investigations, Part 3 [Podcast]
Friday, August 14, 2026

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In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Patty Shapiro and Kate Thompson conclude their three-part series on global workplace investigations by highlighting common pitfalls that employers should avoid and providing valuable takeaways. Kate and Patty address the challenge of balancing transparency with confidentiality requirements and data privacy laws, and emphasize the importance of understanding cultural differences. Additionally, they point out that maintaining thorough documentation throughout an investigation is crucial, including records of interviews, evidence collection, and the investigative steps taken.

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