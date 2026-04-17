Cross-Border Catch-Up- Building a Global HR Self-Audit Framework, Part 2 [Podcast]

In the second episode of this two-part series of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcasts, Lina Fernandez (Boston) and Samantha Duncan (Washington) continue their conversation on HR self-audits by exploring how to localize global audit frameworks for specific jurisdictions. Samantha and Lina highlight the country-specific compliance nuances in Mexico, Australia, and the Dominican Republic, emphasizing the importance of tailored local addenda to identify issues that global policies may overlook. The episode concludes with practical tips on triaging audit findings into immediate, medium-term, and long-term remediation strategies.