Cross-Border Catch-Up- Automated Out— How Courts Are Ruling on AI-Driven Dismissals [Podcast]
Tuesday, June 9, 2026

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In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Patty Shapiro (San Diego) and Goli Rahimi (Chicago) examine a growing trend of companies citing AI adoption as a basis for workforce reductions and how courts around the world are beginning to weigh in on whether those terminations are legally defensible. The speakers discuss how recent rulings from China and Spain reached different conclusions when considering unfair dismissal claims resulting from AI adoption, underscoring why local law, process, and documentation remain critical for global employers navigating AI-driven restructuring decisions.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

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