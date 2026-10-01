Cross-Border Catch-Up: Attorney-Client Privilege Considerations Across Borders [Podcast]
Thursday, October 1, 2026

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In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Maya Barba (San Francisco) and Kristyn Lambert (New Orleans) break down a commonly misunderstood risk for global employers: attorney-client privilege doesn’t operate across borders as most companies assume. From the U.S. baseline to recent legislative developments in France and Switzerland, the speakers walk through how different legal systems protect—or fail to protect—in-house counsel communications. Tune in for practical takeaways on how multinational teams can identify their privilege gaps and safeguard confidential legal advice worldwide.

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