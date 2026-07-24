Cross-Border Catch-Up: Argentina’s New Rules on Severance, Working Hours, and More [Podcast]
Friday, July 24, 2026
In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Shirin Aboujawde (New York/London) and Lina Fernandez (Boston) break down Argentina’s new labor modernization law, Law No. 27,802, which is generating significant debate among employers, unions, and social groups alike. The speakers cover the law’s sweeping reforms, including changes to severance calculations and caps, new rules on working hours and vacation flexibility, the classification of gig platform workers as independent providers, and the creation of employer-side labor assistance funds. The speakers review what these changes mean for multinational employers operating in Argentina and what to watch for as implementing regulations are issued in the coming months.
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