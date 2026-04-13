CROCS AFTER DARK: A Quiet Hours Claim That’s Not So Loud

In Gonzalez v. Crocs, Inc., a new TCPA class action out of the Southern District of Florida, the plaintiff alleges that Crocs sent unsolicited marketing text messages, including messages at 9:19 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., in violation of the statute’s quiet hours restriction. The complaint claims at least four such messages were sent outside the permissible 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. window, without prior express consent, to a cellular number used as a residential line. On that basis, the plaintiff brings a nationwide class claim under the TCPA’s Do-Not-Call provisions.

So far, nothing unusual.

But the way the quiet hours claim is handled here is what makes this filing worth a closer look.

The complaint clearly pleads a quiet hours theory. It even defines a class based on messages sent outside the statutory window. But beyond identifying two timestamps and broadly alleging four violative messages, the claim does not go much further. There is no real effort to explain how “local time at the called party’s location” will be determined. There is no discussion of any system Crocs used, or failed to use, to ensure compliance. And there is no attempt to frame this as a uniform practice that can be resolved with common proof.

That matters.

Quiet hours claims sound simple, but they rarely stay that way. The statute hinges on “local time at the called party’s location,” and that single phrase can create a host of issues. Mobile numbers do not reliably reflect where a person actually is. Consumers travel. Numbers get ported. Time zone assumptions break down quickly. What looks like a straightforward 9:01 p.m. violation can turn into a fact-intensive inquiry about where the recipient was when the message was received.

That kind of variability is not ideal for class treatment.

And that is exactly what makes this complaint interesting. The quiet hours theory is present, but it is not heavily developed. It is almost as if it has been preserved without being fully leaned into. That approach gives flexibility. If discovery reveals clean, uniform timestamp data tied to reliable location indicators, the claim can be pushed forward. If not, it can quietly recede without undermining the rest of the case.

From the defense perspective, that should raise a flag. A lightly pleaded quiet hours claim is not necessarily a weak one. It may simply be a cautious one. But it also opens the door to push early on the individualized nature of “local time” and whether that issue can really be resolved on a classwide basis.

At a minimum, Gonzalez v. Crocs is a reminder that not every TCPA theory in a complaint is meant to carry equal weight. Sometimes a claim is included not because it is the strongest path to certification, but because it is a useful option to keep in play.

And sometimes, what a plaintiff chooses not to fully develop at the outset tells you exactly where the real fight is going to be.