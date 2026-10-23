Critical AI Competition Question: Who Controls Distribution?

Scrutiny of Microsoft and Copilot shows why a winning lane in the AI race will not merely be excellence or even innovation, but access to customers.

For the past several years, discussion about competition in artificial intelligence has focused on inputs. Policymakers, government enforcers and regulators, investors, and businesses have wrestled over access to semiconductor chips, cloud infrastructure, training data, engineering talent, and foundation models.

The implicit assumption has been that the companies with the best technology would win. But history is littered with superior products that failed because they lacked access to customers. Anyone who loved TiVo DVRs, the Netscape browser, or Sony Betamax may recall these tearful lessons. Cable companies and Microsoft already had deep customer reach in DVRs and browsers, while multiple VHS manufacturers reached more consumers than Sony.

In technology markets, superior products do not always prevail. Distribution can matter more than innovation. As artificial intelligence becomes integrated into everyday business workflows, the firms that already control the path to users may be best positioned to gain market share.

Recent developments in the United Kingdom and the United States suggest that competition authorities are increasingly asking precisely that question.

From Inputs to Distribution

Businesses do not encounter AI in a vacuum. They engage it through operating systems, productivity applications, cloud platforms, enterprise software suites, email systems, collaboration tools, and customer relationship management platforms. The companies that already control those environments possess a significant advantage: they can place AI directly where users already work.

No company better illustrates this issue than, once again, Microsoft.

Unlike many AI developers, Microsoft does not need to persuade enterprises to adopt an entirely new platform. It already maintains deep relationships with businesses through Windows, Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams, Azure, and a broad ecosystem of enterprise products. As Microsoft introduces AI functionality into those products it reaches hundreds of millions of users via their daily workflows.

The central competition question is not whether Copilot is useful, but whether Microsoft’s control of key enterprise distribution channels gives it advantages that rivals cannot realistically replicate. That possibility has drawn scrutiny from the UK Competition and Markets Authority, which is examining how existing platform power may shape competition in emerging AI markets.

The concern is not necessarily exclusionary conduct. Integration alone can confer a meaningful advantage: when AI is built into products employees already use, rivals face a much steeper path to adoption.

Lessons from the United States

The same theme has appeared in recent American antitrust enforcement, albeit some of which are outside the AI context.

The government’s successful monopolization case against Google highlighted the competitive significance of distribution agreements and default placements. The dispute focused not on product superiority, but on Google’s ability to secure privileged access to users through default arrangements on browsers, devices, and other distribution channels.

If distribution was central to competition analysis in search, it may be equally important in evaluating AI products that are becoming embedded within operating systems, workplace software, cloud ecosystems, and enterprise platforms.

Search is not the only useful analogy. Amazon Marketplace, Apple’s App Store, and Roku’s connected-TV platform present variations on the same issue: a company that controls a gateway to customers may also influence rankings, defaults, visibility, access rules, and the treatment of its own products or services.

The recently announced Apple–Google partnership further illustrates the awesome power of distribution. Under their multiyear arrangement, Apple will use Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology as a foundation for future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri, while retaining control of the device, interface, and customer relationship. Apple reports there are more than 2.5 billion active devices worldwide, including an estimated 1.56 billion iPhones. The arrangement therefore illustrates how AI capability and distribution power can be divided between—and potentially reinforced by—two established platform companies.

Antitrust Issues Plaintiff Lawyers and Challengers Should Watch

For plaintiff lawyers and companies challenging tech Goliaths, the most important takeaway may be that future AI cases will involve familiar concepts rather than entirely new theories.

Questions about AI distribution naturally implicate traditional antitrust concerns, including:

Bundling and tying arrangements

Default settings and preferred placement

Self-preferencing within digital ecosystems

Interoperability restrictions

Exclusive agreements

Switching costs

Network effects arising from platform integration

These concepts have appeared repeatedly in competition disputes involving software, search engines, mobile platforms, and online marketplaces. As AI becomes integrated into existing technology ecosystems, the same questions will reemerge.

The central inquiry is straightforward: does platform control allow a company to gain AI adoption through advantages unavailable to rivals? If antitrust agencies and private litigants are not already asking that question, they soon will be.

Looking Ahead

The first chapter of AI competition focused on building the technology. The next may focus on distributing it. Until now, the AI race has centered on essential inputs such as semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, and training data. As AI products become more capable and widely available, however, competitive advantage may increasingly derive from something far more familiar: customer access. The UK CMA’s scrutiny of Microsoft’s AI strategy and broader U.S. attention to distribution in digital markets illustrate that theme. In other words, the most important competition question in artificial intelligence may ultimately be a very old one: who controls distribution?

Edited by Tom Hagy, Editor-in-Chief, Mogin Law Blog.

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