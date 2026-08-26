Crews Sworn in as Member of NCUA Board; Designated Chairman

John Crews has been sworn in as a member of the NCUA board and has been designated by President Trump as its Chairman.

Crews, who has worked for Trump and Republicans on Capitol Hill, currently is the sole member of the three-member NCUA board. Crews replaces Kyle Hauptman

“I appreciate the trust and support that the President has placed in me, and the U.S. Senate for confirming me,” Crews said. “I would also like to thank outgoing Chairman Kyle Hauptman for his nearly six years of service at NCUA and for the thoughtful regulatory reform effort he led as Chairman. I intend to capitalize on the agency’s progress on two of the Administration’s most ambitious goals: enabling innovation and right sizing the regulatory framework that governs the financial services industry.”

Crews emphasized a focus on strengthening financial stability, fostering responsible innovation, and ensuring effective oversight. “My priorities include safeguarding the interests of credit union member-owners, promoting regulatory efficiency, maintaining a strong and healthy National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund, and supporting initiatives that promote access to affordable financial services nationwide,” he added.

Crews was nominated to the board on May 11, 2026, and confirmed by the Senate on August 7, 2026. His term will expire on August 2, 2031.

Before joining the NCUA board, Crews served as the Treasury Department’s deputy assistant secretary for financial institutions.

Before assuming that position, Crews was policy director for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., where he covered economic and financial services policy. Before joining Scalise’s staff, Crews served as policy director for the Senate Banking Committee. During the first Trump administration, Crews worked in the White House on the National Economic Council, where he served as a special assistant to the president for economic policy.

“His leadership will be a benefit to the future of the credit union industry, and we look forward to working closely with him to achieve a regulatory environment that allows credit unions to thrive,” America’s Credit Unions President/CEO Scott Simpson said. “The safety and soundness of the industry is paramount, and this can be achieved alongside meaningful regulatory modernization, enhanced access, and innovation.”