CREDIT ONE WINS AGAIN- TCPA Case by a Pro Se Litigant Compelled to Arbitration– But There’s a Twist

So Credit One has to be the most effective TCPA litigant out there.

They’ve won a ton of TCPA suits– generally by enforcing arbitration– and have gotten away with some pretty obnoxious behavior as a result.

For instance in Jones v Credit One Bank 2026 WL 622773 (N.D. Ok. March 5, 2026) they were able to rough up a pro se litigant and have his suit compelled to arbitration.

The interesting thing here though are the alleged facts. Per the complaint Credit One made “over nine-hundred phone calls and leave ten or more messages per day between January and June 2025, without his consent.”

That’s 150 calls a month (averaging basically 5 a day 7 days a week) plus apparently 10 messages per day.

That’s pretty obnoxious, if true.

Regardless, however, the court found Plaintiff had agreed to credit card user agreement by using the card– and the agreement contain an arbitration agreement.

So that’s that–case thrown out of court.