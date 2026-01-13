CPPA Enforces against Two Data Brokers for Failing to Register Under the Delete Act
Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On January 8, 2026, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) announced enforcement activity against Rickenbacher Data LLC d/b/a Datamasters (“Datamasters”) and S&P Global Inc. (“S&P Global”) for failing to register as data brokers in California. Datamasters is a Texas-based company that buys and sells personal data for targeted advertising. S&P Global is a financial and commodities analytics company headquartered in New York. 

The CPPA fined Datamasters $45,000 and S&P Global $62,600. The companies were sanctioned for failing to register with the CPPA before January 31, 2025, the registration deadline set by California’s Delete Act for entities engaged in data brokerage activities during 2024. The Delete Act requires data brokers to register with the CPPA annually and pay an administrative fee. The CPPA uses registration fees to operate its Data Broker Registry and the Delete Request and Opt-out Platform, which allows consumers to direct all data brokers to delete their personal information in a single request.

According to the CPPA’s investigation, Datamasters bought and resold personal information of millions of people suffering from various medical conditions (such as Alzheimer’s disease, drug addiction, bladder incontinence) for targeted advertising. In addition, the company bought and resold lists of individuals based on age and perceived race, as well as lists based on political views, banking activity, grocery purchases and healthcare-related purchases. The CPPA found that Datamaster’s consumer database “includes over 114 million households in the USA, with over 231 million individual names and addresses available for precise targeting and segmentation.”

According to the final order, Datamasters rejected certain customer requests to purchase Californians’ personal information. The company accepted and fulfilled, however, orders for nationwide lists of consumers without screening them to remove the personal information of California residents.

In addition to the $45,000 fine, the final order obligates Datamasters to stop selling personal information about California residents.

The case against S&P Global originates from an administrative error that resulted in the company’s failure to register as a data broker. After discovering the error, the company promptly registered with the CPPA and agreed in the final order to implement procedures to ensure it remains compliant with California’s data broker regulations.

Copyright © 2026, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Praesum Healthcare Services, LLC
Published: 10 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interest LLCs with underlying multi family properties in Cambridge, MA, and Washington, DC.
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1603 18th Street S.E. LLC, underlying asset: multifamily property in Washington DC
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Aescape, Inc.
Published: 5 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Synched, LLC
Published: 29 December, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Hunton Andrews Kurth

2026 Top 10 Tech Issues For Regional and Community Banks
by: Erin F. Fonté , Carleton Goss
Portion of TCPA Global Revocation Rules Further Extended – Now Effective January 2027
by: Tara L. Elgie , Nikki Skolnekovich
Navigating Turbulent Waters Ashore- Insurance Lessons from a Navy Project Dispute
by: Cary D. Steklof , Torrye Zullo
What’s on the Menu? The 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines Explained
by: Alexandra B. Cunningham , Jane M. Geiger
NYC Dept. of Consumer and Worker Protection on the Vanguard of Mamdani Agenda
by: Shawn Patrick Regan
Court Approves Disney’s $10 Million FTC Settlement Resolving COPPA Enforcement Action
by: Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity
New Year, New Tool for Policyholders in New York
by: Michael S. Levine , Joseph T. Niczky
Are You Ready? Five New California Employment Laws For 2026
by: Emily Burkhardt Vicente
California Climate Disclosure Laws- What to Expect in 2026
by: Clare Ellis , Rachel Saltzman
Prevent Ransomware Attacks From Ruining Your New Year
by: Andrea DeField , S. Alice Weeks
January 2026 Visa Bulletin – New Year, More Progress
by: Suzan Kern
California Privacy Protection Agency Issues Enforcement Advisory for Data Brokers
by: Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity
FTC Takes Action Against Illusory Systems Over $186 Million Data Breach
by: Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 