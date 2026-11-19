On November 16, 2026, Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts vacated a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) final rule establishing fixed admission periods for F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors, and I visa holders representing foreign information media.

The court vacated the final rule on the grounds that it was arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law, finding that DHS had not adequately considered the existing Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) or justified the costs and burden of a new system, and that DHS exceeded its statutory authority by placing limitations on academic activity that are not reasonably related to the nature or purpose of F-1 classification.

Quick Hits

The rule would have admitted F-1 students and J-1 exchange visitors for up to four years, requiring them to apply for extensions of stay before their admission period expired.

The existing duration-of-status framework remains in place for eligible F-1 students and J-1 exchange visitors.

Published on July 17, 2026, the DHS final rule sought to replace the “duration of status” admission period with a fixed admission period and expiration date. Under the duration of status framework (notated as “D/S” on Form I-94, an individual’s arrival/departure record), eligible F-1 students and J-1 exchange visitors were generally able to remain in the United States for their authorized studies or exchange programs while properly maintaining their F-1 or J-1 status. In addition to requiring individuals to file extension applications before their fixed admission periods expired, the rule included restrictions on seeking additional degrees and changing academic fields.

The court found that DHS had not properly evaluated costs and benefits, considered less burdensome alternatives, or adequately addressed concerns raised during the public comment period. For example, the court found that DHS had not sufficiently considered leveraging or improving its existing system, SEVIS, for the reporting and monitoring associated with addressing DHS’s fraud or national security concerns. DHS also had not explained how a discretionary admission renewal system would address fraud concerns or outweigh the costs of replacing SEVIS and the existing framework. Lastly, the court ruled that DHS’s restrictions on joint degrees, changes in academic concentrations, and the pursuit of additional degrees at the same or lower academic level were not reasonably related to the nature or purpose of the F-1 visa program.

A coalition of higher education and labor groups challenged the final rule in Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, No. 1:26-cv-13799-FDS (D. Mass.). Earlier, the court granted a preliminary injunction on September 14, 2026, to prevent the final rule’s implementation while litigation continued. DHS appealed that preliminary injunction to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. That appeal remains pending and is separate from the recent November 16, 2026, decision and vacatur by the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Key Takeaways

The vacated rule’s fixed admission periods and related restrictions cannot be implemented unless the judgment is changed through further court proceedings. Students and exchange visitors must still properly maintain status and comply with all reporting, employment authorization, and academic program requirements.