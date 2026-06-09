Court Strikes Down $100,000 H-1B Payment as Unlawful Tax

A Massachusetts federal court has invalidated the $100,000 required payment imposed on H‑1B petitions, holding that the measure constituted an unauthorized tax that exceeded executive authority. The decision marks a notable development in the ongoing legal and policy disputes over employment-based immigration and addresses constitutional limits on executive action in this area.

Background

The policy required a $100,000 payment on new H‑1B visa petitions. The government argued the payment fell within the executive branch’s broad authority to regulate the entry of noncitizens. The court rejected that position, concluding that the payment functioned as a tax rather than a permissible immigration fee and that Congress had not authorized the executive branch to impose such a tax under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Key Legal Takeaways

1. Immigration Authority Is Not Unlimited

While the executive branch has broad authority to regulate immigration, the court made clear that this authority does not extend to revenue-raising measures without congressional approval.

2. The Distinction Between Fees and Taxes

The decision addresses an important legal distinction:

Fees must be tied to the cost of administering a program; and

Taxes are broader revenue-generating measures requiring congressional authorization.

By characterizing the $100,000 payment as a tax, the court placed it outside the scope of permissible executive action.

3. Required Payment Vacated in Its Entirety

The court vacated the policy outright, eliminating the requirement in full.

Practical Implications for Employers

The decision carries several implications for employers and global mobility teams, including:

Cost implications: The ruling removes a potentially significant cost barrier to H‑1B sponsorship.

The ruling removes a potentially significant cost barrier to H‑1B sponsorship. Policy volatility continues: The case illustrates how quickly high-impact immigration policies can be implemented — and challenged.

The case illustrates how quickly high-impact immigration policies can be implemented — and challenged. Litigation risk: Employers should anticipate continued legal challenges to immigration-related executive actions.

Looking Ahead

The ruling provides immediate relief, though it may not be the final word. Appeals or alternative policy approaches may follow given the broader policy objectives underlying the measure. Employers should monitor further developments and consider contingency planning for workforce sponsorship strategies as this area continues to evolve.