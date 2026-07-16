Court Pauses Litigation Over CFPB Workforce Reduction Plan

On July 10, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted a joint request by the CFPB and employees represented by its union to pause litigation concerning the CFPB’s proposed 2026 reduction-in-force plan. The court’s order leaves the existing preliminary injunction in place while CFPB Director nominee, Brian Johnson, awaits Senate confirmation. The Bureau’s current staffing levels will remain in place under the existing preliminary injunction.

The matter returned to the district court after the D.C. Circuit directed it to consider whether the revised workforce plan justified modifying, suspending, or dissolving the injunction. Before that review occurred, the parties jointly agreed that Johnson, if confirmed, should have an opportunity to evaluate the plan and determine whether to retain, revise, or withdraw it.

The parties must submit a joint status report within two days after Johnson’s confirmation. If no Director is confirmed by January 3, 2027, they must advise the court the following day whether the pause should end or continue. The pause applies only to the reduction-in-force dispute and does not cover other CFPB actions, including its planned return-to-office directive.

The CFPB’s Chief Financial Officer also represented that the Bureau has sufficient resources to operate indefinitely at current staffing levels under the applicable statutory funding cap, provided spending growth does not exceed the Employment Cost Index. The declaration attributed this position to cost savings, operational efficiencies, and employee attrition.

Putting It Into Practice: The order provides short-term stability for the CFPB’s workforce but leaves the Bureau’s longer-term staffing and operational capacity unresolved. A confirmed Director’s review of the workforce plan could affect the CFPB’s future supervisory, enforcement, and rulemaking activity. Market participants should monitor the confirmation process and subsequent staffing decisions when assessing the Bureau’s priorities.