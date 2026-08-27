Court Grants Summary Judgment in Slip-and-Fall Action

In a recent decision, summary judgment was granted in favor of the firm’s client, Defendant J.M.P. Excelsior Services LLC (“JMP”), in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division, Passaic County, and all of Plaintiffs’ claims were dismissed with prejudice in a premises liability action arising from Plaintiff’s alleged slip and fall in a Home Depot parking lot.

JMP argued that dismissal was warranted on three independent bases. First, Plaintiff failed to timely serve the Amended Complaint after being permitted to add JMP as a defendant. Although the Court’s November 7, 2025, Order required service within fourteen days of filing, Plaintiff did not serve JMP until February 17, 2026—well after the February 6, 2026, discovery end date had already expired. As a result, JMP was brought into the case only after the close of discovery.

Second, JMP argued that Plaintiff’s claims were barred by the applicable statute of limitations. Specifically, JMP maintained that the Amended Complaint was filed more than one year after the statute of limitations had expired and that Plaintiff could not rely on either the relation-back doctrine or fictitious-party practice to cure the untimely pleading.

Third, JMP argued that it would suffer substantial prejudice if the claims were permitted to proceed. Plaintiff’s late service, which occurred after the discovery end date, effectively deprived JMP of the ability to participate in discovery, pursue written discovery, conduct depositions, retain experts, or otherwise meaningfully develop its defense.

Plaintiff initially opposed the motion by arguing that extraordinary circumstances prevented timely service and separately moved to extend discovery on the same basis. At oral argument, Plaintiff further attempted to avoid dismissal by relying on a misidentification theory to support application of the relation-back doctrine.

By Order dated June 1, 2026, the Court granted JMP’s motion for summary judgment. The Court found that Plaintiff’s claims were time-barred and that the Amended Complaint did not relate back under Rule 4:9-3. The Court also found that Plaintiff failed to establish a prima facie negligence claim against JMP due to the significant lack of proof regarding JMP’s alleged negligence. In particular, the Court noted that Plaintiff had not produced an expert report or other competent evidence establishing causation.

Accordingly, the Court dismissed all claims against JMP with prejudice. The ruling reinforces that the statute of limitations remains an effective basis for speedy resolution of claims and serves as an important reminder to meaningfully evaluate and preserve limitations-based defenses at the outset of litigation.