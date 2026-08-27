Court Grants Summary Judgment in Slip-and-Fall Action
Thursday, August 27, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In a recent decision, summary judgment was granted in favor of the firm’s client, Defendant J.M.P. Excelsior Services LLC (“JMP”), in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division, Passaic County, and all of Plaintiffs’ claims were dismissed with prejudice in a premises liability action arising from Plaintiff’s alleged slip and fall in a Home Depot parking lot.

JMP argued that dismissal was warranted on three independent bases. First, Plaintiff failed to timely serve the Amended Complaint after being permitted to add JMP as a defendant. Although the Court’s November 7, 2025, Order required service within fourteen days of filing, Plaintiff did not serve JMP until February 17, 2026—well after the February 6, 2026, discovery end date had already expired. As a result, JMP was brought into the case only after the close of discovery.

Second, JMP argued that Plaintiff’s claims were barred by the applicable statute of limitations. Specifically, JMP maintained that the Amended Complaint was filed more than one year after the statute of limitations had expired and that Plaintiff could not rely on either the relation-back doctrine or fictitious-party practice to cure the untimely pleading.

Third, JMP argued that it would suffer substantial prejudice if the claims were permitted to proceed. Plaintiff’s late service, which occurred after the discovery end date, effectively deprived JMP of the ability to participate in discovery, pursue written discovery, conduct depositions, retain experts, or otherwise meaningfully develop its defense.

Plaintiff initially opposed the motion by arguing that extraordinary circumstances prevented timely service and separately moved to extend discovery on the same basis. At oral argument, Plaintiff further attempted to avoid dismissal by relying on a misidentification theory to support application of the relation-back doctrine.

By Order dated June 1, 2026, the Court granted JMP’s motion for summary judgment. The Court found that Plaintiff’s claims were time-barred and that the Amended Complaint did not relate back under Rule 4:9-3. The Court also found that Plaintiff failed to establish a prima facie negligence claim against JMP due to the significant lack of proof regarding JMP’s alleged negligence. In particular, the Court noted that Plaintiff had not produced an expert report or other competent evidence establishing causation.

Accordingly, the Court dismissed all claims against JMP with prejudice. The ruling reinforces that the statute of limitations remains an effective basis for speedy resolution of claims and serves as an important reminder to meaningfully evaluate and preserve limitations-based defenses at the outset of litigation.

Copyright © 2026 O'Toole Scrivo, LLC

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 27 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Legalis Capital, LLC, Oliphant Credit, LLC
Published: 26 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Xevant Holdco, LLC
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare data analytics & integration business
Published: 17 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: 4344 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove, Illinois
Published: 10 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: KP Engineering Liquidation Trust
Published: 31 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: PIC Estate, LLC
Published: 27 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from O'Toole Scrivo, LLC

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 