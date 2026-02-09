Court Allows Chapter 93A Claim to Proceed Despite Dismissed Fraud Claim
Monday, February 9, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In O’Connor v. Ford Motor Co., the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois addressed whether a Massachusetts Chapter 93A claim could proceed after the court had dismissed the plaintiff’s fraud allegations. Ford moved for partial judgment on the pleadings, arguing that the Chapter 93A claim was merely derivative of the failed fraud claim and should therefore be dismissed. The court rejected that argument and allowed the Chapter 93A claim to proceed.

The case arises from a putative class action involving Ford F-150 vehicles from model years 2017 to 2020, which plaintiffs alleged were equipped with defective 10-speed automatic transmissions. The Massachusetts class representative alleged that he experienced transmission slipping and jerking after purchase and that dealership repair efforts did not resolve the issue. He further alleged that Ford failed to disclose known transmission issues and that he would not have purchased the vehicle, or would have paid less for it, had he known of the alleged defect.

Although the court had previously dismissed the plaintiff’s fraud claim, it concluded that the Chapter 93A claim was not necessarily coextensive with that theory. Accepting the plaintiff’s allegations as true, the court held that the Chapter 93A claim was sufficient to survive a motion for judgment on the pleadings. The court emphasized that the plaintiff was not required to “pin” his claim for relief to any particular legal theory at the pleading stage, nor match his factual allegations to the theories set out in the caption of each count. 

This case highlights that Chapter 93A claims are fact dependent and that all reasonable inferences are construed in favor of the pleader at this stage. The court’s ruling was limited to whether the allegations at the pleading stage were sufficient to state a claim for relief. The plaintiff is still obligated to develop his theory of liability and establish unfair or deceptive conduct, causation, and injury at summary judgment and/or at trial.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

U.S. Declares National Emergency on Cuba and Announces Tariff Framework Targeting Oil Suppliers
by: Kara M. Bombach , Cyril T. Brennan
FCC Bans Import of Foreign Drones and Critical Components
by: Todd Basile , Frank G. Lamancusa
FCC Adopts New Foreign Adversary Attestation and Disclosure Rules Impacting Satellite Operators and Submarine Cable Landing Licensee
by: Kathryne C. Dickerson , Liam F. Fulling
CJEU’s Russmedia Decision Expands Platform Controller Duties Under GDPR
by: Dr. Philip Radlanski , Dr. Jannis P. Dietrich
Big Law Redefines: Florida 2026 Legislative Session Discussion: Property Taxes, AI, and Policy Priorities [Podcast]
by: Hayden R. Dempsey , Timothy F. Stanfield
Big Law Redefined: Delaware Miniseries Episode 2 | Delaware as the Destination: Venue Choices & Patent Litigation Strategy [Podcast]
by: Benjamin Schladweiler , Joshua L. Raskin
German Federal Court of Justice Sets the Bar: New Evidence Standards When Limiting EU Freedoms in Civil Cases
by: Merlow Dunham
2025 California Proposition 65 Trends
by: Will Wagner , Alexandra “Ally” Lizano
Beyond Burden Shifting: What the Eleventh Circuit’s Latest Decision Might Mean for McDonnell Douglas
by: Stacey Chiu
Outlook 2026: Mexico Environmental
by: Erick Hernández Gallego , Luis Jorge Akle Arronte
GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 69 | Oregon’s 2026 Legislative Session: Transportation Turbulence, Tax Conformity, and What’s Next [Podcast]
by: Nikki E. Dobay
CONSUMER COMPASS- Navigating the Consumer Products Legal Landscape [January 2026]
by: Giuseppe Bulgarini d’Elci , Keith Hammeran
UK Accedes to the CPTPP: Potential Impacts on Bilateral Investment Treaties
by: Clea Bigelow-Nuttall , Fernando Orrantia Dworak

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 