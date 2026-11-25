In Washington v. Victoria, Billy Washington died in December of 2016, shortly after signing a new will. No. 01-23-00473-CV, 2026 Tex. App. LEXIS 2775 (Tex. App.—Houston [1st Dist.] March 26, 2026, no pet. history). The beneficiary, decedent’s daughter Ava, under an earlier 2012 will contested the 2016 will. The main beneficiary of the 2016 will, Margaret, also asserted that previous gifts to Ava were improper. In the summer 2016, Billy was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and on December 10, 2016, he was unable to sign hospice consent due to weakness. On December 12–14, 2016, medical records noted that Billy was forgetful, confused, extremely weak. On December 16, 2016, Billy executed a 3-page will naming Margaret as primary beneficiary.

The contest went to a jury trial, and the jury found that Billy had competence to sign the 2016 will and that there was no undue influence.

Multiple witnesses testified Billy was lucid, alert, and knew what he was doing when signing 2016 Will. They testified that he was not confused or delirious, was “very alert,” and was “sound and in his right mind.” There was also evidence to the contrary, that Billy was “bed-bound,” unable to speak, in pain, confused, did not recognize birthdays, forgot to take medicine, got lost driving, and could not remember phone numbers. There were competing testimony from medical experts on his capacity. The jury found that Billy had testamentary capacity when executing 2016 Will and there was no undue influence. The court of appeals held that there was sufficient evidence to support the finding that Billy had competence, noting that there did not have to be evidence that the decedent expressly discussed his assets on the day that the will was signed where other evidence existed that could enable a jury to find that he had sufficient competency to understand his assets.

Margaret alleged Ava “tricked” Billy into signing a power of attorney and transferred funds to herself, later returning money after police involvement. Ava asserted she acted under Billy’s direction and power of attorney, and that Billy forgot giving those instructions. The trial court excluded Ava’s evidence regarding the power of attorney and Billy’s instructions/forgetfulness.

The court of appeals reversed the jury verdict due to the trial court’s ruling excluding Ava’s evidence concerning the power of attorney document. The court found exclusion of Ava’s evidence was an abuse of discretion and harmful error because it was crucial to the key issue of testamentary capacity and not cumulative. The court held:

The jury heard from Margaret and her witnesses that money was taken, that Billy was angry at Ava, that Billy was very hurt and upset about what happened, that he talked to a detective about the alleged taking of the money, and that a crime had been committed. During oral argument, Ava argued that evidence Billy had given Ava direction to move his money in October 2016, together with evidence Billy immediately forgot such directive, contacted a detective about it in October 2016, and remained angry and upset about it through December 2016, is evidence that Billy was not—starting in October 2016 and through December 2016—of sound mind to execute a will. The evidence Ava attempted to introduce, as reflected in the offers of proof, was therefore not merely evidence to justify Ava’s actions, as Margaret asserts, but also evidence that went to Billy’s testamentary capacity. We conclude that once Margaret and her witnesses were permitted to introduce evidence about Billy’s anger and the alleged taking of his money, it was an abuse of discretion for the court to exclude Ava’s attempt to introduce evidence on that matter.

Id. The appellate court reversed the trial court’s judgment and remanded for further proceedings.