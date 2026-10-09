Court Affirmed Summary Judgment In An Estate Case Where The Plaintiff Did Not Have Standing As It Did Not Have A Sufficient Interest In The Estate
Friday, October 9, 2026
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In In re Estate of Demel, John Mathias Demel died on January 17, 2024, in a fire at a bar property he rented. No. 14-25-00245-CV, 2026 Tex. App. LEXIS 1103 (Tex. App.—Houston [14th Dist.] February 5, 2026, no pet.). The property was owned by Gail Foster, and after her death, by Travis W. Foster, who acted as independent executor. Approximately three months after Demel’s death, Travis Foster sold the bar property to 9407 & 9605 Properties, LLC (the appellant), assigning all leases and claims against Demel, including claims for fire damage and other property-related obligations.

Cristo Rey Quijada applied to probate Demel’s holographic will dated September 6, 2023, which left the estate to Roxanne Bourdon and Chris Quijada. Bourdon and Quijada, the only devisees named in the will, consented to Quijada’s application and waived notice of hearings. The appellant opposed probate, claiming standing as a creditor or claimant against the estate due to the assignment of claims from Foster.

The appellant argued that the estate had more assets than acknowledged and challenged Quijada’s suitability as independent administrator, also questioning the validity of the handwritten will. Quijada moved for summary judgment, arguing that the appellant lacked standing as an “interested person” because the appellant’s claim against the estate would not be affected by the probate of the will.

The trial court granted summary judgment in favor of Quijada, finding that the appellant’s claim existed independently of the will and would not be impaired or benefited by probate.

The appellate court affirmed, holding that the appellant failed to show a legally ascertainable pecuniary interest that would be impaired or benefited by probate or defeat of the will. The court clarified that standing as an “interested person” requires a pecuniary interest that will be materially affected by the probate of the will, not merely the existence of a claim against the estate:

As applicable in this case, an interested person is an entity with a pecuniary interest, real or prospective, absolute or contingent, which will be impaired or benefited, or in some manner materially affected, by the probate of a will. “In the absence of such an interest, a contestant is a mere meddlesome intruder, and it is not the policy of the State of Texas to permit those who have no interest in a decedent’s estate to intermeddle therein.” The Supreme Court of Texas framed the test for an interested person broadly as whether the proponent has a pecuniary interest to be benefited and affected by the probate of the will and one that would be materially impaired in the absence of its probate.

Id.

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