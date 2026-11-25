In Shelton v. Leuschner, Dorothy Spanos created the Dorothy Spanos Living Trust in 2017, transferring a 260-acre ranch into the Trust. No. 15-25-00072-CV, 2026 Tex. App. LEXIS 3152 (Tex. App.—Austin April 3, 2026, no pet.). Dorothy amended the Trust to require that the “Front 45” portion of the ranch be sold “as soon as practicable” after her death, with proceeds to be distributed among her daughters Fran and Kathy, and her grandchildren. Dorothy died in September 2021, and Fran became the sole trustee.

Fran failed to sell the Front 45 for 20 months after Dorothy’s death, contrary to the Trust’s directive. Fran proposed removing 12 acres from the Front 45 to give to her son Nicholas, which was inconsistent with the Trust’s terms. Kathy disagreed, and the parties filed suit regarding their disputes. In March 2022, Judge Robert Stem was appointed as Trust Advisor with authority to direct the trustee and remove the trustee if necessary.

Judge Stem found Fran’s actions inconsistent with the Trust and directed her to proceed with division and sale as per the Trust’s terms. Fran was removed as trustee by Judge Stem in May 2023 due to multiple breaches of trust and lack of neutrality. John Malone was appointed as the new trustee, but ongoing disputes and litigation continued, including Fran suing Malone for breach of fiduciary duty.

Malone resigned as trustee in February 2025. Fran sought to be reappointed as trustee or have her husband appointed, and challenged the jurisdiction of the county court at law over trust matters. Intervenors (Kathy and her children) moved for appointment of a receiver to take possession of the Trust property and effectuate the sale of the Front 45. The district court, after an evidentiary hearing, appointed a receiver in March 2025 to sell the Front 45 and distribute proceeds according to the Trust. The court found clear evidence of breach of trust by Fran, including failure to timely sell the property and attempts to alter the Trust’s terms for personal benefit.

On appeal the appointment of a receiver was deemed necessary to efficiently effectuate the Trust’s terms after years of delay and ongoing disputes. Regarding the Texas Trust Code:

A court may appoint a receiver if it finds that “a breach of trust [] has occurred or might occur.” Tex. Prop. Code § 114.008(a)(5). The Property Code defines “breach of trust” to mean “a violation by a trustee of a duty the trustee owes to a beneficiary.” A trustee has a “general duty” to administer a trust “in good faith according to its terms and this subtitle.” The district court could reasonably have determined that appointing a receiver was appropriate because Fran failed to administer the Trust according to several express terms when she was trustee.

Id. The court held that under Tex. Prop. Code § 114.008(a)(5), a receiver may be appointed if a breach of trust has occurred or might occur, and no showing of lack of other adequate remedies is required: “Insofar as Fran suggests that the appointment of a receiver is a harsh remedy only to be used as a last resort, § 114.008(a)(5) of the Property Code does not require a showing that no other adequate remedy exists.” Id. The court cited to a non-trust code case as authority for this proposition: “Estate of Price, 528 S.W.3d 591, 593 n.2 (Tex. App.—Texarkana 2017, no pet.) (explaining that the appointment of a receiver under the Business Organizations Code requires a showing of no other adequate remedy at law, but not the Civil Practice and Remedies Code).” The appellate court found no abuse of discretion in the appointment of the receiver and lifted the stay on the order.

Interesting Note: This case expressly holds that under Texas Trust Code Section 114.008 that an applicant for a receivership does not have to establish the traditional common-law elements for that remedy. Receiverships are regarded as one of the harshest remedies known to civil law. See Spiritas v. Davidoff, 459 S.W.3d 224, 232 (Tex. App.—Dallas 2015, no pet.) (“Receivership is an extraordinarily harsh remedy.”); Parr v. First State Bank, 507 S.W.2d 579, 583 (Tex. Civ. App.—San Antonio 1974, no writ) (“No more radical remedy could be devised.”). Because it is a harsh remedy, to obtain a receivership, an applicant must show that the property or fund in litigation is in danger of being lost, removed, or materially injured. B & W Cattle Co. v. First Nat’l. Bank of Hereford, 692 S.W.2d 946, 947 (Tex. App.—Amarillo 1985). There must be a showing of no lesser alternative remedies, and there must be evidence of serious injury without the receivership. Chapa v. Chapa, No. 04-12-00519-CV, 2012 Tex. App. LEXIS 10702, *12 (Tex. App.—San Antonio Dec. 28, 2012, no pet.).

Nothing in the Property Code indicates that the Legislature intended to abandon the traditional requirements for a receivership when it authorized courts to appoint receivers as a remedy for a breach of trust—especially not in the context of preliminary relief, when the liability allegations have not been fully litigated and the only justification for temporary relief is protection of the status quo. Rather, the Legislature was simply giving a non-exhaustive laundry list of remedies available to remedy a trustee’s breach. The Legislature’s intent was not to provide standards on what the procedural and substantive requirements were for each listed remedy.

To argue otherwise violates the cannons of statutory construction. Under the Code Construction Act, without regard to whether the statute is ambiguous, a court may consider the: “…(4) common law or former statutory provisions, including laws on the same or similar subjects; (5) consequences of a particular construction…” Tex. Gov’t Code § 311.023. In construing this statute, a court may consider the common law before the statute, which required a finding of harm, the law on similar subjects (such as executors and estates), which requires a finding of harm, and the consequences of the plaintiff’s construction, which would allow a trial court to effectively remove a trustee against the settlor’s intent when there is no harm in allowing the serving trustee to continue.

There is now a conflict in the courts of appeals on this subject. Some courts correctly hold that even if a specific statutory provision authorizes a receivership, a trial court should not appoint a receiver without a finding of harm or danger and only in the absence of another remedy, either legal or equitable. See, e.g., In re Estate of Hallmark, 629 S.W.3d 433, 437 (Tex. App.—Eastland 2020, no pet.) (“Even if a specific statutory provision authorizes a receivership, a trial court should not appoint a receiver if another remedy exists, either legal or equitable. ‘Rather, receivership is warranted only if the evidence shows a threat of serious injury to the applicant.’”); Elliott v. Weatherman, 396 S.W.3d 224, 228 (Tex. App.—Austin 2013, no pet.) (addressing receivership against co-trustees and holding: “Even if a specific statutory provision authorizes a receivership, a trial court should not appoint a receiver if another remedy exists at law or in equity that is adequate and complete” and also requiring showing of “great emergency or imperative necessity…”); Benefield v. State, 266 S.W.3d 25, 31 (Tex. App.—Houston [1st Dist.] 2008, no pet.) (“Even if a specific statutory provision authorizes a receivership, as in this case, a trial court should not appoint a receiver if another remedy exists, either legal or equitable. Rather, receivership is warranted only if the evidence shows a threat of serious injury to the applicant.”); Fortenberry v. Cavanaugh, No. 03-04-00816-CV, 2005 Tex. App. LEXIS 4665, *6 (Tex. App.—Austin June 16, 2005, no pet.) (“[A] receiver will not be appointed if another remedy exists at law or in equity that is adequate and complete, even if receivership is authorized under a specific statutory provision, as in this case.”).

Some courts hold that the Texas Property Code allows a receivership on a showing of a potential breach of duty where there is no harm or danger to trust assets. See, e.g., Moody Nat’l Bank v. Moody, No. 14-21-00096-CV, 2022 Tex. App. LEXIS 7844 (Tex. App.—Houston [14th Dist.] October 25, 2022, pet. denied); In Re Estate of Benson, No. 04-15-00087-CV, 2015 Tex. App. LEXIS 9477, 2015 WL 5258702 (Tex. App.—San Antonio Sept. 9, 2015, pet. dism’d) (mem. op.). Hopefully, at some point the Texas Supreme Court will accept a case dealing with this incredibly important question of statutory construction.