The traditional status of the "human Author" is blurring, sometimes to the point of total dissipation, necessitating a profound rethinking of the rules and presumptions that govern copyright law.

I. Introduction: The Promethean Moment

For centuries, the traditional understanding underlying copyright law has been built upon a single, unshakable foundation: the human author. From the Statute of Anne in 1710 to following copyright laws, the legal architecture of copyright law assumed that "authorship" was uniquely human. We viewed the author as an individual, whose unique perspective provided the "creative spark" necessary to transform raw ideas into protected expression. This legal perception of human effort was not merely a technicality; it was a moral and economic pact designed to foster human culture.

However, we have reached a Promethean moment. Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI)—embodied by Large Language Models (LLMs) and diffusion models like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and GPT-4—has not merely entered the creative arena; it has rewritten the rules of engagement. As legal practitioners, we are no longer looking at tools that help humans create; we are looking at systems that simulate the creative process itself. This shift is not merely incremental; it is ontological. It challenges the very definition of what it means to "create" when the mechanical "how" is divorced from the human "why," and when the speed of generation allows for the production of millions of "works" in the time it previously took a human to sketch a single outline.

The core of the legal debate, as outlined in recent scholarly works, is that GenAI disrupts the traditional "creative chain." In traditional creation, the chain is linear: Idea -> Intent -> Execution -> Work. With AI, the chain is fractured. When the distance between a human prompt and a finished work collapses into a millisecond of algorithmic processing, where does the "creative spark" reside? This article explores the seismic shifts in copyright law, analyzing whether our current legal frameworks can survive the transition from human-centric to machine-augmented creativity.

The integration of AI in various fields—from fine arts and music to coding and literature—is contributing to a new kind of creativity. However, this development challenges the very bedrock of copyright law.

II. The Ghost in the Machine: The Crisis of the "Romantic Author"

To understand why AI is so disruptive, we must first examine the historical and ideological foundations of copyright law. At its core, our legal system is built upon the concept of authorship, a term that remains one of the most elusive and debated in the field. Traditional copyright regimes, particularly the Anglo-American tradition, are deeply anthropocentric—they place the human being at the center of the creative universe.

For centuries, we have been captivated by the image of the "Romantic Author". This is the image of the solitary genius, working under a spark of divine or near-magical inspiration to create something ex nihilo—out of nothing. Legal scholars note that our view of creativity is often a myth; it hides the collective nature of cultural production. Yet, this myth is woven into our laws.

Generative AI (GenAI) shatters this paradigm. Unlike "narrow AI," which specializes in specific tasks like facial recognition or data analysis within fixed rules, GenAI is trained on billions or even trillions of parameters, learning patterns to produce entirely new content. When a machine produces a photorealistic image, a compelling text, or a symphonic movement in response to a short "prompt," it challenges the notion that creativity is a unique human attribute.

III. The Changing Nature of the Creative Process

To understand the legal crisis, one must also understand the technological metamorphosis. Historically, technology acted as a "passive instrument." The camera, once feared as the death of painting, still required the photographer to choose the angle, the lighting, the focal point, and the decisive moment of capture. The computer allowed for digital editing and sophisticated manipulation, but the artist remained the primary conductor, making thousands of micro-decisions—from the pressure of a digital pen to the opacity of a layer—that shaped the final work.

1. From Tools to Autonomous Agents

We are witnessing a transition through three distinct phases that redefine the human-machine hierarchy and, by extension, the legal standing of the resulting output:

AI as a Tool: Traditional software where the human maintains full, granular control. Think of Photoshop filters or spell-checkers; these are digital extensions of the human hand, requiring active direction at every stage. In this phase, the machine’s role is purely subservient to the human’s "intellectual labor."

AI as a Collaborator: Systems that offer suggestions, co-write code, or provide variations on a theme. Here, the machine begins to show a form of "proactive" assistance, such as an autocomplete function that anticipates a writer's intent or a generative design tool that offers multiple architectural iterations based on fixed parameters. The legal challenge here begins to simmer: if the machine suggests the "hook" of a pop song, who owns the melody?

AI as a Generative Agent: Systems that produce high-fidelity outputs based on abstract, natural language instructions (prompts). In this phase, the human retreats from the "execution" of the work to the "curation" and "direction" of the output. The AI makes the expressive choices—the specific hues of a sunset, the cadence of a poem, or the harmonies in a symphony.

In this third phase, the "labor" of creation—the literal brushstrokes, the painstaking mixing of colors, or the arduous drafting of sentences—is automated. This automation strikes at the heart of the "Sweat of the Brow" doctrine (which, though largely rejected in favor of originality, still informs our intuition about value) and the "Modicum of Creativity" standard. We are moving from a world where we reward the "doing" to a world where we are asked to reward the "asking." This shift threatens to commoditize creativity, reducing the value of human skill in favor of the efficiency of the prompt.

2. The Dilution of Human Authorship

As generative AI becomes more autonomous, the human's role is becoming "thinned" or even "evaporated." In the past, the artist was the "efficient cause" of the work. Today, when a user types "A sunset in the style of Van Gogh," the AI interprets millions of statistical relationships between pixels to generate an image. The human did not choose the specific placement of a single brushstroke or the specific blending of hues; the machine’s latent space did.

The question for the courts is whether "prompt engineering" is a creative act of authorship or merely a request for service, akin to a patron commissioning an artist. If I tell a painter to "paint me a portrait of my dog in a regal setting," I am the source of the idea, but the painter is the author of the expression. GenAI blurs this line because the "painter" is now a set of weights and biases in a neural network. If the user provides no further input, they are acting as a curator rather than a creator, a distinction that has profound implications for whether the output deserves the robust protections of copyright law.

IV. The Pillar of Originality: Can a Machine be "Original"?

In copyright regimes worldwide, "originality" is the sine qua non of protection. In the United States, the landmark Feist Publications v. Rural Telephone Service1established that originality requires independent creation plus a "modicum of creativity." In the European Union, the standard is even more personal: the "author's own intellectual creation," reflecting the author's personality.

1. The Human Requirement

The U.S. Copyright Office has remained steadfast: copyright is limited to works created by human beings. This was famously cemented in the "Monkey Selfie" case (Naruto v. Slater2), where the court ruled that a macaque cannot hold copyright because the statute refers only to human beings. More recently, the Thaler v. Perlmutter3 ruling regarding the "Creativity Machine" reaffirmed that "human authorship is a bedrock requirement of copyright."

2. The Prompt as a Creative Vector

However, the boundary is shifting. Can a prompt be "original"? If I write a 500-word prompt detailing every shadow, texture, camera lens, and philosophical subtext of an image, have I exercised enough "creative control" to claim the output? The USCO’s decision on the graphic novel Zarya of the Dawn suggests a complex, "fragmented" middle ground: the human (Kristina Kashtanova) owns the copyright in the selection and arrangement of the images and the text—the "creative compilation"—but the individual images themselves, generated by Midjourney, remain uncopyrightable.

This creates a complicated copyright landscape. A work is protected as a whole, but its individual parts are in the public domain. For commercial licensing, this is problematic. Imagine a film studio licensing a comic book for a major franchise, only to find that anyone can legally print the individual panels on merchandise because those panels lack a human author. This legal uncertainty could destabilize the entire copyright supply chain in the entertainment industry.

It should be mentioned that the legal battle is not just about the output; it is about the input. GenAI models are trained on billions of copyrighted works. This involves the mass ingestion of books, paintings, code, and music without the explicit consent of the original creators. Is the act of "scraping" copyrighted art to train a model a transformative "Fair Use," or is it "copyright infringement"? But this question is beyond the scope of this short article.

V. Philosophical Underpinnings: Why Protect Anything?

1. Theoretical justifications

As legal experts, we must ask: what is the purpose of copyright? Is it to protect the rights of the authors, or to ensure a steady supply of content for the public?

Copyright law aims to balance private and public interests through three main theoretical justifications. The personality theory views creative works as extensions of the author's identity, deserving natural protection. The labor theory emphasizes the author's right to the fruits of their creative efforts. The utilitarian theory, which treats copyright as a statutory (not natural) right, seeks to incentivize creativity by granting authors exclusive rights, thereby encouraging the production and dissemination of original works for social welfare and cultural advancement.

2. The Romantic Author vs. The Industrial Reality

To a certain extent, we still cling to the "Romantic" notion of the lone genius toiling in an attic. But in the modern world, most creation is industrial and collaborative. If an AI can produce a cinematic score that is indistinguishable from Hans Zimmer, does the "soul" of the creator matter to the listener? If the law only protects the "human soul" through the lens of authorship, but the market only cares about the "efficient sound," copyright law risks becoming an obsolete relic.

However, various scholars, including Dan Burk, for example, noted that the implications of automating this initial creation stage are that artificial intelligence will replace the type of work that has until now been exclusively reserved for human creativity. In other words, it will provide a "synthetic substitute for human creativity", leading to the concern that AI will soon be able to create a large or infinite number of works, which could lead to the suppression of authentic human creativity. Ultimately, there is a risk that innovation will slow over time and contribute to the deterioration of collective innovation.

We may be moving toward a "Post-Copyright" era where value is derived not from the ownership of a work, but from the authenticity of its origin or the speed of its deployment. The law must decide if it wants to protect the laborer or the investor.

VI. Navigating the Ownership Labyrinth: Who Owns the Output?

Ownership of AI-generated works presents a fundamental challenge to copyright law, requiring a balance between four competing interests: individual rights (personal enjoyment, autonomy, and self-expression), private economic interests (author compensation and incentives), public interest (promoting innovation and societal welfare), and governmental interests (fair regulation and policy-setting). Any allocation must be based on principles of justice, fairness, and cooperation that recognize the needs of both the author and the public.

If we accept that AI-generated works have value, the question becomes: who should own the rights? There are several competing theories, each with its own justifications and flaws:

1. The Developer or Company

Some argue that the programmer or the company that developed the AI should own the copyright. This is based on a utilitarian approach: providing a reward to those who invested massive resources and took risks to develop the technology. However, the developer often has no direct connection to the specific output created by a user, making this attribution feel legally "stretched".

2. The User (The "Prompter")

From an economic perspective, the user invests time and effort in guiding the AI to produce a specific result. Attributing ownership to the user encourages the "democratization of creation," allowing people without traditional artistic skills to compete in the marketplace. Yet, the "prompt" is often seen as a mere "suggestion" rather than an "instruction," and the AI’s autonomous role in generating the final result weakens the user's claim to being the "author".

3. The machine

While some scholars propose recognizing AI as a copyright owner, this approach faces fundamental obstacles. AI lacks legal personhood, cannot enforce rights, and doesn't need financial incentives to create. Granting AI copyright would undermine the law's purpose of incentivizing human creativity, make moral rights unjustifiable, and potentially harm human authors by reducing human-generated works.

4. Joint Authorship

Could the human and the AI be "joint authors"? This doctrine requires a collaborative intent and a significant contribution from each party. While conceptually intriguing, machines lack legal personality and the capacity for "intent," making this a difficult fit for current statutes.

5. The "Work Made for Hire" (WMFH) Model

Some scholars, like Annemarie Bridy, suggest using the legal fiction of WMFH. Just as a corporation can be the "legal author" of a work created by its employees, we could treat the AI as an "employee" and the user/developer as the employer. This provides a practical path to ownership without needing to grant the AI itself legal rights.

6. The Public Domain

Finally, a strong argument exists for placing AI-generated works in the public domain. Since machines do not need financial incentives to "create," and since they are trained on the collective heritage of human culture, their output should be free for all to use. The risk, however, is an "anti-incentive" for human creators, who might find themselves overwhelmed by a flood of "cheap" or "synthetic" creativity.

VII. Toward a New Legal Framework: Sui Generis and Public Domain

How do we resolve the tension? We cannot force the AI genie back into the bottle, nor can we allow it to incinerate the livelihoods of millions of human creators. Several potential paths have been suggested for the next decade of jurisprudence:

Instead of trying to fit AI into the 18th-century "Copyright" box, we could create a new, sui generis (unique) right. This right would be significantly shorter-term (e.g., 10–15 years) and specifically for "Algorithmically Assisted Content." This would acknowledge the investment and "curation" effort of the human prompter while ensuring that these works enter the public domain much faster than human works (which last 70 years post-mortem). This maintains a "hierarchy of value" that prioritizes human biological creativity over machine-generated efficiency.

Other scholars argue that copyright law does not provide the most appropriate legal framework for ownership and rights in computer-generated works. Senftleben and Buijtelaar, for example, recommend adopting a Neighboring Rights approach, currently applied to music recording producers, due to its more flexible solutions and adaptable protection framework. The rationale underlying this category of techno-economic rights is investment protection.

VIII. Conclusion: Guarding the Creative Spark

The evolution of AI is not merely a technical challenge; it is an existential one for the legal profession and for culture at large. As discussed, the "automation of the creative process" risks decoupling effort from reward. If we allow the creative process to become a "black box" where humans only provide the abstract input and machines provide the entire expressive soul, we may find ourselves in a culturally sterile landscape—filled with perfect images that mean nothing because they cost nothing to produce.

We should ensure that the law remains a tool for human flourishing, not just industrial efficiency. We must protect the "small" human creator from being drowned out by the "large" algorithmic echo. The future of copyright is not about choosing between humans and machines; it is about defining the terms of their coexistence. We must ensure that while the machine may hold the brush, the hand that guides it—however distantly—remains tethered to human intent, human ethics, and human meaning.

The brush has changed. The canvas is now digital, latent, and infinite. But the reason we create—to communicate the incommunicable and to leave a mark of our brief existence—must remain the north star of our legal evolution. We protect art not because it is beautiful, but because it is human. As we move forward, let us ensure that our laws do not forget the "author" in favor of the "algorithm."

It is important to ensure that copyright law is recalibrated to adapt itself to these fascinating technological innovations, and to create the appropriate balance between the need to foster human creativity and the need to develop knowledge, creativity, and progress, in an era where humans and machines are becoming partners in the creative process.

Endnotes:

1. Feist Publications, Inc. V. Rural Tel. Serv. Co., 499 U.S. 340 (1991).

2. NARUTO V. Slater, 888 F.3d 418 (9th Cir. 2018).

3. Thaler v. Perlmutter, 687 F. Supp. 3d 140 (D.D.C. 2023).