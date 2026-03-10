Copyright Up to 20 Artworks for One Low Fee: The New GR2D Registration Option is a Game-Changer for Visual Artists

As of February 17, 2026, the U.S. Copyright Office introduced a new option called Group Registration for Two-Dimensional Artwork (GR2D), allowing visual artists to register up to 20 published artworks at once with a single application and fee.

Until now, many artists had to file separate applications and pay separate fees for each work, a process so tedious and expensive that many creators simply skipped registration altogether. Instead of paying between $45 and $65 per work, artists can register anywhere from two to 20 published artworks for a flat $85 fee. Importantly, each work in the group is still treated as its own separate registration, so there is no sacrifice in legal protection.

Because copyright registration is generally required before bringing an infringement lawsuit, and timely registration unlocks statutory damages and attorneys' fees, GR2D makes it far easier for prolific artists to build a portfolio of enforceable rights.

GR2D covers a broad range of two-dimensional visual art, including paintings, illustrations, sketches, collages, comic strips, character artwork, logos, fabric designs, graphic designs, and more. Mixed-media pieces and heavily edited images that go well beyond ordinary photography, such as digital collages or illustrated composites, may also qualify. Photographs themselves do not qualify for GR2D, though the Copyright Office offers separate group registration options for photographs.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for GR2D:

All works must be two-dimensional works of visual art.

All works must share the same single author (or the same work-made-for-hire employer).

The copyright claimant must be the same for all works, and the claimant must be the author.

All works must have been first published within the same calendar year.

The application must include between two and 20 works.

Each work must have a separate and unique title, and the file name of each deposit must match the corresponding title.

Works That Do Not Qualify

Certain works are not eligible for GR2D registration:

Photographs: Unless heavily modified, photographs do not qualify. The Copyright Office instead offers group registration options specifically for photos (Group Registration for Unpublished Photographs and Group Registration for Published Photographs).

Sculptures and three-dimensional works: GR2D is available only for two-dimensional works.

Composite works: Catalogs, style guides, websites, comic books, graphic novels, and art books are treated as larger works that contain artwork, not as standalone pieces, and cannot be registered through GR2D.

Collaborations: GR2D requires a single author, so jointly created works cannot be registered under this application.

Unpublished works: If the works have not been published, creators should consider Group Registration for Unpublished Works (GRUW), which covers up to 10 works per application.

Important Details Before Filing

A GR2D application costs $85, whether registering two works or the full 20. By comparison, registering 20 works individually would cost between $900 and $1,300, depending on the application type—a savings of more than 90 percent.

All works included in a single GR2D application must have been first published in the same calendar year, and the applicant must identify the month of publication for each work. Maintaining accurate records of publication dates throughout the year is essential.

In addition, the author must also be the copyright claimant. If the copyright has already been assigned to another party, such as a publisher or company, the new owner cannot use GR2D to register those works. Instead, the transfer must be recorded separately with the Copyright Office.

For visual artists or creative businesses that regularly produce two-dimensional artwork, GR2D offers a practical and cost-effective way to secure copyright protection for multiple works at once.