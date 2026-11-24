Editor’s note: This DE Insight is Part 1 of a six-part series on converting tax entities. Part 2 covers converting a Partnership-Taxed Entity to a C Corporation.

Many businesses start out as limited liability companies (LLCs) taxed as partnerships. As the business grows and becomes more profitable, owners often consider electing to be taxed as an S corporation, most commonly to reduce self-employment taxes. In many cases, the conversion itself can be done without triggering income tax, but the S corporation rules are rigid, and the switch changes how owners are paid, how income is divided, and how much they can deduct. This DE Insight explores the tax effects of such a conversion, including how the conversion is made and taxed, eligibility and one-class-of-stock requirements, the treatment of debt, and planning considerations.

Understanding Partnerships and S Corporations. Before evaluating the tax impact of converting to an S corporation, it’s helpful to understand the key distinctions between partnership-taxed entities and S corporations.

Partnerships (Including LLCs Taxed as Partnerships) : Partnerships are pass-through entities. Income, losses, deductions, and credits flow through to the owners and are reported on their individual tax returns, whether or not the income is actually paid out. Partnerships offer great flexibility in how income, losses, and distributions are divided among owners, can have any number and type of owners, and allow owners to count their share of the business’s debt as part of their investment for tax purposes. However, owners who are active in the business generally pay self-employment tax on their entire share of business income.

: Partnerships are pass-through entities. Income, losses, deductions, and credits flow through to the owners and are reported on their individual tax returns, whether or not the income is actually paid out. Partnerships offer great flexibility in how income, losses, and distributions are divided among owners, can have any number and type of owners, and allow owners to count their share of the business’s debt as part of their investment for tax purposes. However, owners who are active in the business generally pay self-employment tax on their entire share of business income. S Corporations: An S corporation is also a pass-through entity, under Subchapter S of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC). It is a corporation (or an LLC taxed as a corporation) that has elected S status. S corporations are subject to strict eligibility rules, including a limit of 100 shareholders, restrictions on who can be a shareholder, and a requirement that the company have only one class of stock. Income and losses must be divided among shareholders strictly in proportion to their stock ownership.

Reasons for Conversion. Businesses may consider converting from a partnership-taxed entity to an S corporation for several reasons:

Reducing Self-Employment Tax : This is the most common reason for converting. Owners who work in an S corporation pay payroll taxes (Social Security and Medicare) only on the salary they receive, not on the remaining profits passed through to them. However, the salary must be reasonable for the services the owner actually provides. The IRS scrutinizes unusually low salaries and can recharacterize distributions as wages, with back taxes, interest, and penalties.

: This is the most common reason for converting. Owners who work in an S corporation pay payroll taxes (Social Security and Medicare) only on the salary they receive, not on the remaining profits passed through to them. However, the salary must be reasonable for the services the owner actually provides. The IRS scrutinizes unusually low salaries and can recharacterize distributions as wages, with back taxes, interest, and penalties. Keeping a Single Level of Tax : Unlike a C corporation’s income, an S corporation’s income is generally taxed only once, at the owner level, and owners can continue to claim the 20% qualified business income (QBI) deduction.

: Unlike a C corporation’s income, an S corporation’s income is generally taxed only once, at the owner level, and owners can continue to claim the 20% qualified business income (QBI) deduction. Corporate Form for Investors and Buyers : Investors, lenders, and potential buyers are often more familiar and comfortable with a corporation and its stock than with LLC interests and complex operating agreements.

: Investors, lenders, and potential buyers are often more familiar and comfortable with a corporation and its stock than with LLC interests and complex operating agreements. Simplified Allocations : Because income is divided strictly by share ownership, S corporations avoid the complex capital account and allocation rules that apply to partnerships, which can simplify tax reporting.

: Because income is divided strictly by share ownership, S corporations avoid the complex capital account and allocation rules that apply to partnerships, which can simplify tax reporting. Potential Drawbacks: Owners should weigh offsetting costs. The one-class-of-stock and shareholder eligibility rules are rigid. Special allocations are not permitted; income is allocated per share, per day. Owners lose the ability to count the company’s debt toward their tax basis. If the company distributes appreciated property (such as real estate) to an owner, the company is taxed as if it sold the property, and that gain passes through to the owners, whereas a partnership can generally distribute property tax-free. Finally, an S corporation is much harder to reverse than it is to create.

Despite these drawbacks, a conversion from a partnership to an S corporation can often be accomplished without immediate income tax if it is properly planned and timely documented.

Tax Consequences of Converting to an S Corporation

1. Making the Conversion. There are several ways to convert, and the paperwork and timing matter.

Simple Election by an LLC : An LLC taxed as a partnership can elect S status simply by filing IRS Form 2553. Filing a valid Form 2553 automatically treats the LLC as having elected to be taxed as a corporation, so a separate Form 8832 is not needed. The LLC continues to exist under state law.

: An LLC taxed as a partnership can elect S status simply by filing IRS Form 2553. Filing a valid Form 2553 automatically treats the LLC as having elected to be taxed as a corporation, so a separate Form 8832 is not needed. The LLC continues to exist under state law. Other Methods : Alternatively, the entity can convert into a corporation under state law, or the partnership or its owners can contribute the business assets or LLC interests to a newly formed corporation. In each case, the corporation then files Form 2553. The method chosen can affect some tax details, so it should be selected with an advisor.

: Alternatively, the entity can convert into a corporation under state law, or the partnership or its owners can contribute the business assets or LLC interests to a newly formed corporation. In each case, the corporation then files Form 2553. The method chosen can affect some tax details, so it should be selected with an advisor. Filing Deadline and Consents : To be effective for a tax year, Form 2553 generally must be filed no later than two months and 15 days after the start of that tax year (or, for a new corporation or a conversion, after the date the corporation’s first tax year begins). All shareholders must sign consents. If the deadline is missed, the IRS often grants relief for late elections under simplified procedures (Rev. Proc. 2013-30), but owners should not rely on it.

: To be effective for a tax year, Form 2553 generally must be filed no later than two months and 15 days after the start of that tax year (or, for a new corporation or a conversion, after the date the corporation’s first tax year begins). All shareholders must sign consents. If the deadline is missed, the IRS often grants relief for late elections under simplified procedures (Rev. Proc. 2013-30), but owners should not rely on it. How the IRS Views the Conversion: For an election or a state-law conversion, the IRS generally treats the partnership as contributing all of its assets and debts to a new corporation in exchange for stock and then distributing that stock to its partners, which ends the partnership. The partnership files a final Form 1065 for its short tax year ending on the conversion date, and the corporation files Form 1120-S going forward. S corporations generally must use a calendar tax year.

2. Generally Tax-Free Incorporation. Contributing property to a corporation in exchange for its stock is generally not taxable, but there are important exceptions.

80% Control Requirement : The transfer is tax-free if the persons transferring property own at least 80% of the corporation’s stock immediately afterward, which is normally the case in a conversion of an existing business. If the transferors receive cash or other property besides stock (often called “boot”), gain is taxable up to the amount of the boot.

: The transfer is tax-free if the persons transferring property own at least 80% of the corporation’s stock immediately afterward, which is normally the case in a conversion of an existing business. If the transferors receive cash or other property besides stock (often called “boot”), gain is taxable up to the amount of the boot. Debt in Excess of Basis : If the corporation takes on debts that exceed the total tax basis of the assets transferred, the excess is taxable gain. This is a common trap for businesses that have borrowed against appreciated or heavily depreciated assets, such as real estate, or that have distributed loan proceeds to owners.

: If the corporation takes on debts that exceed the total tax basis of the assets transferred, the excess is taxable gain. This is a common trap for businesses that have borrowed against appreciated or heavily depreciated assets, such as real estate, or that have distributed loan proceeds to owners. Carryover Basis and Holding Periods: Because the transfer is generally tax-free, the corporation takes over the existing tax basis and holding periods of the assets, and owners’ basis and holding periods in their former partnership interests generally carry over to their stock. There is no step-up in basis, and depreciation continues as before.

3. Eligibility and One Class of Stock. An S election is valid only if the company and its owners meet strict requirements from the start.

Eligible Shareholders : Every owner must be an eligible shareholder. S corporations may generally be owned only by U.S. citizens or resident individuals, certain trusts (including grantor trusts, qualified subchapter S trusts (QSSTs), and electing small business trusts (ESBTs)), estates, and certain tax-exempt organizations. Ineligible shareholders include corporations, partnerships, multi-member LLCs, nonresident aliens, and most foreign entities. Because an ineligible shareholder can terminate an S election, businesses should carefully review ownership structures and trust arrangements before converting.

: Every owner must be an eligible shareholder. S corporations may generally be owned only by U.S. citizens or resident individuals, certain trusts (including grantor trusts, qualified subchapter S trusts (QSSTs), and electing small business trusts (ESBTs)), estates, and certain tax-exempt organizations. Ineligible shareholders include corporations, partnerships, multi-member LLCs, nonresident aliens, and most foreign entities. Because an ineligible shareholder can terminate an S election, businesses should carefully review ownership structures and trust arrangements before converting. Limited Number of Shareholders : The company may have no more than 100 shareholders (family members and affiliated entities can, in some cases, be counted as one shareholder even if they each own shares).

: The company may have no more than 100 shareholders (family members and affiliated entities can, in some cases, be counted as one shareholder even if they each own shares). One Class of Stock : All shares must have identical rights to distributions and liquidation proceeds. LLC operating agreements typically contain preferred returns, liquidation based on capital accounts, special allocations, or profits interests, any of which can create a second class of stock and invalidate the S election.

: All shares must have identical rights to distributions and liquidation proceeds. LLC operating agreements typically contain preferred returns, liquidation based on capital accounts, special allocations, or profits interests, any of which can create a second class of stock and invalidate the S election. Amend the Operating Agreement First : Before electing, the operating agreement should be amended so that every share or unit has identical distribution and liquidation rights. Differences in voting rights are allowed. Profits interests and carried interests must be restructured, for example by converting them into ordinary ownership units, which may itself have tax consequences.

: Before electing, the operating agreement should be amended so that every share or unit has identical distribution and liquidation rights. Differences in voting rights are allowed. Profits interests and carried interests must be restructured, for example by converting them into ordinary ownership units, which may itself have tax consequences. Relief for Mistakes: The IRS can grant relief when an election is inadvertently invalid, but the process takes time and money. It is far better to fix problems before the election is filed.

4. Built-In Gains (BIG) Tax. The BIG tax is a corporate-level tax on appreciation in assets held when a C corporation becomes an S corporation.

Generally Not Applicable : Because the business was never a C corporation, the BIG tax generally does not apply, provided the S election is effective on the same day the entity becomes a corporation.

: Because the business was never a C corporation, the BIG tax generally does not apply, provided the S election is effective on the same day the entity becomes a corporation. Risk of a C Corporation Period: If the S election is late or invalid, so that the entity is a C corporation for any period, the company may face BIG tax exposure on later sales of its assets, may accumulate C corporation earnings and profits, and may face other C corporation issues, including corporate-level income tax for that period. This is another reason to file Form 2553 on time.

5. Loss of Debt Basis. One of the most significant changes for owners is how business debt affects their tax basis (investment).

Limited Basis : S corporation shareholders receive basis only for their stock and for loans they personally make to the company. Company bank debt does not count, even if an owner personally guarantees it.

: S corporation shareholders receive basis only for their stock and for loans they personally make to the company. Company bank debt does not count, even if an owner personally guarantees it. Consequences : Owners who relied on their share of partnership debt for basis may find that losses are suspended until they have enough basis, and that distributions exceeding their basis are taxable.

: Owners who relied on their share of partnership debt for basis may find that losses are suspended until they have enough basis, and that distributions exceeding their basis are taxable. Restructuring Loans: Owners may consider restructuring financing so that they borrow from the bank personally and lend the funds directly to the company, which can create basis. Lender consent and proper documentation are required.

6. Impact on Owners. The conversion changes how owners are paid and taxed:

Salary Through Payroll: Owners who work in the business must receive a reasonable salary through payroll, reported on Form W-2 with tax withholding, instead of guaranteed payments. Owners holding more than 2% of the stock have fringe benefits, such as company-paid health insurance, treated as wages, although they may be able to deduct health insurance premiums on their personal returns.

Pass-Through Income : Owners continue to pay tax on their share of income whether or not it is distributed, but income and distributions must be allocated pro rata based on stock ownership. The QBI deduction continues, although the owner’s salary itself does not qualify for it.

: Owners continue to pay tax on their share of income whether or not it is distributed, but income and distributions must be allocated pro rata based on stock ownership. The QBI deduction continues, although the owner’s salary itself does not qualify for it. State Taxes : State treatment varies. For example, Rhode Island generally follows federal pass-through treatment for S corporations but imposes an annual minimum tax, while Florida has no personal income tax and generally does not impose its corporate income tax on S corporation income. Owners should confirm the rules in each state where the business operates.

: State treatment varies. For example, Rhode Island generally follows federal pass-through treatment for S corporations but imposes an annual minimum tax, while Florida has no personal income tax and generally does not impose its corporate income tax on S corporation income. Owners should confirm the rules in each state where the business operates. Model the Savings: Owners should model payroll tax savings against added costs, such as payroll administration, state taxes, and the loss of partnership flexibility, before converting.

7. Reversing Course. Converting back to a partnership later is generally treated as a taxable liquidation of the corporation. For an S corporation, this is usually a single level of tax, but it triggers gain on all appreciated assets, including goodwill the business has built. Alternatively, revoking or terminating S status leaves the business as a C corporation, which generally cannot re-elect S status for five years without IRS consent. Owners should therefore treat the conversion as a long-term decision.

Planning Tips for a Smooth Transition. To minimize adverse tax consequences, businesses contemplating a partnership-to-S corporation conversion should:

Amend the Operating Agreement : Remove preferred returns, capital account-based liquidation, special allocations, and profits interests so the company has only one class of stock.

: Remove preferred returns, capital account-based liquidation, special allocations, and profits interests so the company has only one class of stock. Confirm Eligible Owners : Verify that every owner is an eligible shareholder and restructure any entity or nonresident owners before electing.

: Verify that every owner is an eligible shareholder and restructure any entity or nonresident owners before electing. File Form 2553 on Time : File within the deadline with all shareholder consents and keep the IRS acceptance letter with the company’s permanent records.

: File within the deadline with all shareholder consents and keep the IRS acceptance letter with the company’s permanent records. Compare Debt to Asset Basis : Confirm that the debts transferred to the corporation do not exceed the tax basis of its assets, to avoid unexpected taxable gain.

: Confirm that the debts transferred to the corporation do not exceed the tax basis of its assets, to avoid unexpected taxable gain. Restructure Loans : Consider having owners lend directly to the company so they have basis to deduct losses and receive tax-free distributions.

: Consider having owners lend directly to the company so they have basis to deduct losses and receive tax-free distributions. Set Reasonable Salaries and Payroll : Set owner salaries supported by compensation data for similar roles, and set up payroll, withholding, and payroll tax filings before the first salary payment.

: Set owner salaries supported by compensation data for similar roles, and set up payroll, withholding, and payroll tax filings before the first salary payment. Plan Tax Distributions : Make distributions to cover owners’ taxes strictly pro rata to share ownership to avoid one-class-of-stock problems.

: Make distributions to cover owners’ taxes strictly pro rata to share ownership to avoid one-class-of-stock problems. Consider State Transfer Taxes : Transferring assets to a new corporation may trigger state and local transfer taxes and require third-party consents. A conversion by operation of state law may avoid the need for deed transfers.

: Transferring assets to a new corporation may trigger state and local transfer taxes and require third-party consents. A conversion by operation of state law may avoid the need for deed transfers. Consult a Tax Advisor: A qualified advisor (such as a CPA or tax attorney) can model the tax outcomes, flag compliance issues, and help structure the conversion efficiently.

Conclusion. Converting from a partnership-taxed entity to an S corporation can reduce self-employment taxes while preserving a single level of tax and the QBI deduction. In most cases, the conversion itself can be accomplished without immediate income tax. However, the strict eligibility and one-class-of-stock rules, the filing deadline, debt in excess of asset basis, the loss of debt basis, reasonable salary requirements, and the difficulty of reversing the decision must be carefully considered. With proper planning and professional guidance, businesses can navigate this transition while minimizing tax costs and aligning the new entity with long-term strategic goals.

This DE Insight reflects tax law in effect as of its publication date and is a general, non-exhaustive overview, not tax or legal advice; consult a qualified tax advisor before converting any entity.