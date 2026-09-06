Continuing Resolution Extends EPA’s TSCA Fee Authority

On September 2, 2026, President Trump signed the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027 (H.R. 6500) that provides continuing fiscal year (FY) 2027 appropriations for federal agencies and extends various expiring programs and authorities. Under the bill, appropriations and funds made available and authority granted pursuant to H.R. 6500 will be available until:

The enactment into law of an appropriation for any project or activity provided for in H.R. 6500;

The enactment into law of the applicable appropriations act for FY 2027 without any provision for such project or activity; or

without any provision for such project or activity; or December 11, 2026.

H.R. 6500 explicitly extends the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authority to levy fees under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) until December 11, 2026. The House and Senate both held hearings early in 2026 on draft legislation that would have amended TSCA and renewed EPA’s fee authority. With mid-term elections growing closer, however, Congress chose to postpone targeted amendments to TSCA.