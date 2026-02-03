Continuing Appropriations Act, 2026: Another Lifeline for Medicare Telehealth Flexibilities
Tuesday, February 3, 2026

This post was co-authored by Paul Palma, legal intern at Robinson+Cole. Paul is not admitted to practice law.

On February 3, 2026, President Trump signed HR 7148, the “Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026” (the Act) ending the 4-day partial government shutdown. The Act, part of a broader fiscal year (FY) 2026 spending package, includes a further extension of Medicare telehealth flexibilities that recently expired on January 31, 2026. Originally introduced as temporary pandemic-era measures, these telehealth policies have been repeatedly sustained through short term legislative extensions. Here’s what the latest development means for the future of telehealth care.

Medicare Telehealth Flexibilities Extended by the Act

  • Geographic and Originating Site flexibilities: Medicare beneficiaries may continue to receive telehealth services in any location through December 31, 2027.
  • Expanded Practitioner Eligibility: Occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, and audiologists may continue providing Medicare-covered services via telehealth through December 31, 2027.
  • Telehealth for FQHCs and RHCs: Federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and rural health clinics (RHCs) may continue providing telehealth services through December 31, 2027, including the provision of mental health visits via telehealth to Medicare beneficiaries without needing to meet annual in-person service requirements.
  • Audio-Only Telehealth: Telehealth services can continue to be provided via audio-only communications systems through December 31,2027.
  • In-Person Requirement for Mental Health Visits: Medicare patients receiving services for the diagnosis, evaluation, or treatment of a mental health disorder via telehealth may continue to do so without having received a Medicare-covered in person item or service through January 1, 2028.
  • Telehealth for the Recertification of Hospice Care: Hospice physicians and nurse practitioners may continue having face-to-face encounters to recertify a patient’s eligibility to remain on hospice via telehealth through December 31,2027.

While this bill once again provides temporary relief for telehealth services, Congress is currently considering legislation that would make the current telehealth flexibilities permanent. Notably, H.R. 4206 and S. 1261, the house and senate versions of the CONNECT for Health Act of 2025, were introduced in early 2025. Although progress on those bills has been limited since their introduction, they continue to enjoy strong bipartisan back with H.R. 4206 obtaining 212 cosponsors and S. 1261 obtaining 71 co-sponsors. We will continue to monitor the progress of these and other telehealth related bills and provide updates as they arise.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Medicare Part B Lab Spending Increased in 2024- Here’s what the Latest OIG Report Reveals
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act – 2025 Updates and Looking to 2026
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
DOJ Enforcement of Clinical Laboratories- Trends from Q4 2025
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
Search Bars, Chatbots, and Tracking Pixels- Practical Steps Labs Can Take to Reduce CIPA Risk in 2026
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Privacy Tip #477 – This is Identity Theft Awareness Week
by: Linn F. Freedman
35 State AGs Raise Concerns About Deepfakes with xAI
by: Linn F. Freedman
Supreme Court to Define Who Counts as a Consumer under VPPA
by: Roma Patel
What the Adidas CIPA Decision Means for Website Operators
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Single Sign-On Services Targeted in Vishing Attacks
by: Linn F. Freedman
Song Remains the Same – Medicare Telehealth Services At Risk of Expiring Again on January 30, 2026
by: Conor O. Duffy , Danielle H. Tangorre
Massachusetts and Rhode Island Labor and Employment Law Updates
by: Abby M. Warren
Massachusetts Governor Healey Announces New Department of Insurance Regulations Intended to Streamline Prior Authorization Practices
by: Nathaniel T. Arden , Michael G. Lisitano
Government Withdraws Appeal in 340B Rebate Pilot Program Litigation, Signaling Shift
by: Yelena (Lena) Greenberg

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 