The Consumer's Attorney: An Essential Safeguard in Consumer Legal Funding

When policymakers, regulators, and other stakeholders discuss Consumer Legal Funding, much of the conversation focuses on the financial relationship between the consumer and the funding company. What frequently gets overlooked is one of the most important participants in the process: the consumer's attorney.

Unlike many financial transactions where individuals make decisions without professional guidance, Consumer Legal Funding involves a consumer who is represented by an attorney in connection with a pending legal claim. That attorney helps protect the consumer's interests, explains the implications of the transaction, and ensures that the funding company does not interfere with the legal proceedings.

In most states that regulate the product, that role is not informal. The consumer's own lawyer must sign the funding contract, attesting to how the transaction is structured and confirming that the lawyer has no financial stake in it. A payday loan, an auto title loan, a credit card, a buy-now-pay-later plan, and even a home mortgage all close without the borrower's own lawyer attesting to anything. Consumer Legal Funding is one of the only consumer financial products in which the consumer's attorney must sign off before the transaction is valid.

Understanding the attorney's role is essential to developing responsible public policy that protects consumers while preserving access to a financial product that helps them meet everyday household expenses during a difficult period. This article examines what the enacted statutes require of the attorney, how that compares with the safeguards found elsewhere in consumer finance, and why the attorney in the room is one of the strongest consumer protections in the marketplace.

Consumer Legal Funding Is Not a Traditional Loan

Consumer Legal Funding is a non-recourse transaction in which a company provides funds to an individual with a pending legal claim in exchange for a contingent right to receive payment from the proceeds of that claim. If the consumer does not obtain a recovery, the consumer owes nothing, absent fraud or a material breach.

The funds are used for everyday necessities such as rent, mortgage payments, utilities, groceries, and transportation. Kansas writes that purpose into its definition: the funds go to household or personal expenses, not to prosecuting the claim. That distinction separates Consumer Legal Funding from traditional lending and from commercial litigation financing, which provides capital to businesses or law firms to finance litigation.

The Attorney's Role Begins Before the Transaction

Because the transaction is tied to a pending claim, the consumer is always represented by counsel before the funding company ever sees the file. Several states make that a condition of the product itself. Maine and Nebraska define the eligible consumer as one who is represented by an attorney. Missouri permits a contract only for an existing legal claim in which the consumer is represented. Kansas limits the product to plaintiffs in a pending civil action.

That attorney owes professional duties directly to the consumer: loyalty, independent judgment, candor, and protection of the client's interests. No funding company hired that lawyer, and the statutes go to great lengths to keep it that way.

Before funds are provided, the attorney can help the consumer understand how the transaction relates to the pending claim and evaluate its terms: the amount being provided, the maximum amount that could become payable from a recovery, and the effect of that obligation on the consumer's eventual settlement proceeds.

This matters because consumers seeking funding may be experiencing hardship from an injury, lost wages, or an inability to return to work. The attorney does not make the financial decision. The consumer does. But the attorney's involvement helps the consumer make an informed decision rather than one driven solely by immediate financial pressure.

Attorney Attestation: A Meaningful Consumer Protection

One of the most significant developments in Consumer Legal Funding legislation has been the attorney acknowledgment. Of the thirteen state laws reviewed here, nine require the consumer's own attorney to sign an acknowledgment in the funding contract, and two more require the consumer to certify that counsel was involved. In most of these states, a contract without the acknowledgment is void.

Attorney attestation is not a procedural formality. It is a statutory checkpoint that the funding company cannot get around.

The core attestations are strikingly consistent across red and blue states alike. The attorney confirms that the disclosures were reviewed with the client, that the attorney is retained on a contingency fee, that all proceeds will flow through the attorney's trust account or a settlement fund, and that the attorney has received no referral fee or other consideration from the funding company and will not in the future.

State (law, year) Who signs What is attested If the acknowledgment is missing California (AB 931, 2025) Consumer's attorney Disclosures reviewed with consumer; contingency fee; proceeds through trust account or settlement fund; attorney will disburse per contract; no referral fee or consideration, now or later Transaction and contract null and void Indiana (HEA 1127, 2016, as enacted) Consumer's attorney, when the consumer is represented All costs and charges disclosed, to the attorney's knowledge; contingency fee; trust account; attorney following client's instructions; no referral fee, now or later Contract and transaction void Kansas (HB 2518, 2026) Consumer's attorney Disclosures reviewed; contingency fee; trust account; attorney obligated to disburse; no referral fee; no tax, benefits, or financial advice given Contract null and void Maine (9-A M.R.S. §12-104, 2007) Consumer's attorney Contract reviewed and all costs and fees disclosed; written fee agreement; trust account; following client's written instructions Mandatory contract term Nebraska (LB 1094, 2010) Consumer's attorney Contract reviewed and all costs, fees, and annualized rate disclosed; contingency fee; trust account; following written instructions; no commissions or referral fees; whether attorney has a financial interest in the funder Mandatory contract term Nevada (SB 432, 2019) Consumer's attorney Funded amount and charges disclosed; contingency fee; trust account; irrevocable written instructions; obligated to disburse; no referral fee; no tax, benefits, or financial advice Contract void New York (A.804-C/S.1104-A, amended by A.9442, 2026) Consumer's attorney Disclosures reviewed; contingency fee; trust account; reasonable steps to disburse; no referral fee; no tax, benefits, or financial advice Contract null and void Ohio (HB 105, 2026) Consumer's attorney Agreement and disclosures reviewed; contingency fee; trust account; attorney will disburse; no referral fee; attorney will follow the rules of professional conduct Willful omission makes the agreement unenforceable by anyone Tennessee (SB 1360, 2014) Consumer's attorney, when the consumer is represented Opportunity to review contract; whether paid on contingency; trust account or settlement fund; attorney represents consumer; no referral fee paid or received Any violation makes the contract unenforceable Utah (HB 280, 2026) Consumer Disclosures reviewed with attorney; represented on contingency; consumer will direct attorney to disburse through trust account and per the agreement Contract null and void Vermont (Act 128, 2016) Consumer Consumer is represented and had the opportunity to discuss the contract with counsel Enforced through registration and penalties Missouri (SB 103, 2023) No attestation Consumer gives attorney irrevocable written direction; funder must notify attorney within 3 business days; attorney pays funder within 10 business days of resolution Not applicable Oklahoma (SB 1016, 2013) No attestation Attorney has no duty to pay the funder unless the attorney agrees in writing Not applicable

Protecting the Independence of the Attorney-Client Relationship

An attorney's signature is only as valuable as the attorney's independence. The statutes recognize this and build a wall between the consumer's lawyer and the funding company.

No control of the claim. Every statute reviewed bars the funding company from making decisions about the conduct, settlement, or resolution of the claim. Ohio spells out that this includes choosing counsel, expert witnesses, and litigation strategy.

Every statute reviewed bars the funding company from making decisions about the conduct, settlement, or resolution of the claim. Ohio spells out that this includes choosing counsel, expert witnesses, and litigation strategy. No referral money in either direction. Funding companies may not pay or accept referral fees or other consideration from attorneys, and in most states, from medical providers, chiropractors, or physical therapists as well.

Funding companies may not pay or accept referral fees or other consideration from attorneys, and in most states, from medical providers, chiropractors, or physical therapists as well. No financial interest. California, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Utah, and Vermont bar the consumer's attorney from holding a financial interest in the funding company. Several extend that bar to the attorney's immediate family or to the attorney who referred the client.

California, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Utah, and Vermont bar the consumer's attorney from holding a financial interest in the funding company. Several extend that bar to the attorney's immediate family or to the attorney who referred the client. No steering of counsel. California, Kansas, and Ohio prohibit offering funding as an inducement to fire one lawyer and hire another. Funders generally may refer a consumer only to a bar association referral service.

California, Kansas, and Ohio prohibit offering funding as an inducement to fire one lawyer and hire another. Funders generally may refer a consumer only to a bar association referral service. No funder-provided legal advice. Tennessee and Vermont prohibit the funding company from giving the consumer legal advice about the funding or the claim.

Tennessee and Vermont prohibit the funding company from giving the consumer legal advice about the funding or the claim. Privilege stays with the client. California, Kansas, and Ohio allow the attorney to share privileged information with a funder only with the client's written consent. Kansas also provides that only the consumer, not the consumer's legal representative, may sign the contract.

California goes further, adding a general rule that an attorney may not give anything of value to secure a client, enforced through State Bar discipline.

The result is a simple division of labor:

The funding company provides the funds.

The attorney provides the legal representation.

The consumer controls the claim.

Consumer Legal Funding helps an individual meet personal financial needs. It does not purchase control over the individual's lawsuit.

How Rare Is an Attorney Sign-Off in Consumer Finance?

Among products sold in the ordinary consumer marketplace, an attorney sign-off requirement is almost unheard of. Most consumer credit relies on written disclosures alone. A few higher-risk products add a counselor or a court. Only one other consumer transaction comes close to Consumer Legal Funding's model, and it arises inside a federal bankruptcy case.

Product Safeguard before the consumer is bound Who provides it Consumer's own attorney must sign? Payday, auto title, and installment loans; credit cards; buy-now-pay-later Written disclosures The lender No High-cost mortgages under HOEPA Pre-loan counseling; lender must obtain the counselor's confirmation HUD-approved housing counselor (CFPB rule) No Reverse mortgages (FHA HECM) Mandatory counseling certificate HUD-approved housing counselor No Sale of structured settlement payments Court approval; "independent professional advice," waivable in some states Attorney, CPA, actuary, or other licensed advisor (Vermont) No Bankruptcy reaffirmation agreements Attorney declaration under 11 U.S.C. § 524(c)(3), or court approval if unrepresented Debtor's bankruptcy counsel Yes, if represented Consumer Legal Funding Attorney acknowledgment in the contract; contract void without it in most regulating states Consumer's own litigation counsel Yes

That puts Consumer Legal Funding in rare company. It is one of the only consumer financial products in America in which the consumer's own attorney, who already owes the client duties of loyalty and candor, must sign off on the transaction before it is valid.

Helping Consumers Understand the True Cost

The attestation works because it is paired with disclosures written for the consumer to read with counsel. Every statute reviewed requires the contract to state the funded amount and the charges. Most also require the maximum amount the consumer could owe and a payment schedule, typically in six-month intervals, on the front page.

When a consumer takes more than one funding from the same company, Kansas, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Utah, and Vermont require a disclosure of the cumulative amount owed. That is exactly the situation in which a lawyer's review is most valuable, because the attorney can weigh the total against the likely recovery and any medical liens or other claims on the proceeds.

ARC supports this approach: a clearly stated maximum obligation that consumers and their attorneys can evaluate before signing, and a rescission window that gives them time to reconsider. Kansas, New York, Ohio, Missouri, and Utah now provide ten business days to cancel.

The Attorney's Role at Settlement

The attorney's involvement does not end when the consumer receives funds. In nearly every attestation state, the attorney confirms that all proceeds will be disbursed through the attorney's trust account or a settlement fund. That keeps settlement money inside a regulated account, subject to the attorney's ethical duties to account for the client's interests and any valid third-party claims.

The statutes add practical safeguards at the back end. Kansas, Nevada, and New York require the consumer and attorney to notify the funding company of the outcome. New York permits payment only after the claim is final, any appeals are resolved, and proceeds have reached counsel. Ohio requires counsel to report the agreement to the Attorney General within fourteen days after resolution.

This gives the attorney a second opportunity to review the funder's contractual entitlement and catch discrepancies before any money moves. Importantly, the attorney is not acting as the funding company's collection agent. The attorney remains bound by professional responsibilities to the client and by the rules governing settlement proceeds and disputed funds.

Why Policymakers Should Recognize the Attorney's Role

Critics often describe Consumer Legal Funding as if the consumer stands alone across the table from the funding company. The statutes say otherwise. In most regulating states, no contract exists until the consumer's own lawyer has signed it. Few other consumer financial products can say the same.

As more states consider legislation, the attestation model offers a proven blueprint:

Require a written attorney acknowledgment covering review of the disclosures, a contingency fee arrangement, trust-account disbursement, and the absence of any referral fee, and make a contract without it void. Keep the contract valid if the consumer changes lawyers, so the safeguard never becomes a tool for locking a client into counsel. Bar attorneys, their families, and referring attorneys from any financial interest in the funding company, and prohibit referral payments in both directions. Define the attorney's role precisely. The attorney verifies, explains, and handles proceeds through the trust account. The attorney does not guarantee the consumer's obligation, give financial advice, or act as the funder's collector.

These measures address the actual structure of the transaction while preserving the consumer's right to decide. This does not mean that every attorney recommends funding or that every transaction suits every consumer. It means the attorney is uniquely positioned to help the client evaluate the transaction in the context of the underlying claim.

Conclusion: Consumer Protection Through Transparency and Attorney Involvement

Consumer Legal Funding exists to address a practical problem. Individuals pursuing legitimate legal claims face household expenses while their cases move through the system. Without financial alternatives, some may feel pressured to accept an early settlement simply because they cannot afford to wait.

What makes the product distinctive is not only what it provides, but who is in the room when it is provided. Payday lenders, credit card issuers, and mortgage lenders do not need the borrower's lawyer to sign anything. A Consumer Legal Funding company does.

The strongest consumer protections do not come from eliminating choices. They come from ensuring that consumers have the information, professional guidance, and legal safeguards necessary to make those choices responsibly.

Consumer Legal Funding: Funding Lives, Not Litigation.

Sources