Mass arbitration has become one of the most significant developments in the continuing debate over mandatory arbitration provisions and class action waivers in consumer contracts. By filing hundreds or thousands of individual arbitration demands simultaneously, plaintiffs’ lawyers found a way to restore some of the leverage that they lost when companies increasingly began requiring individual arbitration and waiving class actions in order to resolve consumer disputes with them

But the landscape has changed considerably. Companies have revised their arbitration provisions, arbitration administrators have adopted new mass arbitration procedures and fee structures, and courts have begun addressing some of the resulting disputes. Amazon, which abandoned arbitration in 2021 after facing thousands of mass arbitration demands, has now returned to arbitration with a substantially revised provision designed, among other things, to address the challenges posed by mass arbitration.

Has mass arbitration lost the leverage it once provided plaintiffs’ lawyers? Or does it remain a significant litigation and financial risk for companies?

In today’s episode of the Consumer Finance Monitor Podcast, our host, Alan Kaplinsky (the founder, former chair for 25 years annd now Senior Counsel of the Consumer Financial Services Group at Ballard Spahr LLP) explores these questions with Professor Richard Frankel of Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law and my Ballard Spahr colleague, Tom Burke, a partner in our Consumer Financial Services Group who regularly represents companies facing mass arbitration demands.

The discussion begins with why mass arbitration became so effective. When companies required individual arbitration and prohibited class actions, plaintiffs’ lawyers responded by filing large numbers of individual claims simultaneously. Because companies generally agreed to pay arbitration filing and administrative fees, the resulting financial exposure could be enormous. As Tom explains, a company facing 1,000 individual claims involving relatively small amounts of alleged damages could find itself confronting arbitration fees many times greater than the aggregate amount in dispute. That dynamic created substantial settlement pressure, sometimes before the merits of the individual claims were ever adjudicated.

Both guests agree that the economics of mass arbitration have changed, although they approach the issue from different perspectives.

Tom describes how the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and JAMS have modified their procedures and fee structures to reduce the immediate financial pressure on companies. Changes include revised filing fees, more substantial requirements for declarations supporting claims, and procedures intended to facilitate the efficient resolution of large numbers of individual disputes. He also discusses the growing use of pre-arbitration dispute resolution requirements, which can give companies an opportunity to resolve legitimate consumer complaints before the parties incur the expense of arbitration.

Richard, however, raises broader concerns about the direction in which arbitration providers are moving. In his recent article, New Arbitration Providers Have Incentives to Favor Businesses Over Individuals? Mass Arbitration As a Case Study, he examines whether the fact that companies typically select the arbitration providers named in their consumer contracts creates structural incentives for those providers to adopt procedures more favorable to businesses. He acknowledges that the evidence is circumstantial and does not establish systemic bias. Nevertheless, he identifies developments that warrant attention, including companies switching arbitration providers, lobbying efforts directed at providers, and changes to rules that appear to address business concerns without comparable attention to concerns affecting consumers.

An especially interesting part of the discussion concerns what happens when a company refuses to pay arbitration fees after consumers have initiated proceedings. Richard explains that some arbitration providers will close proceedings when required fees are not paid. This can leave consumers who were contractually required to arbitrate without the arbitration remedy they sought. He discusses recent appellate decisions addressing whether the closing of an arbitration proceeding under these circumstances means that arbitration has effectively occurred, leaving the consumer to pursue the claim in court rather than obtain an order compelling arbitration. This raises important questions about whether a company should be able to choose between arbitration and litigation after a dispute has arisen by deciding whether to pay the required fees.

We also examine the increasingly important role of pre-arbitration procedures and process arbitrators. Richard questions whether mandatory mediation and other preliminary requirements create additional obstacles for consumers seeking to pursue arbitration, particularly when consumers may not understand the contractual requirements or know how to satisfy them. Tom offers a different perspective, emphasizing that these procedures can help companies identify legitimate claims, weed out claims involving individuals who are not even customers, and resolve meritorious complaints without the expense of formal arbitration. Alan shared his own experience with a company’s pre-arbitration dispute resolution procedure and why he found it to be a consumer-friendly approach.

We then turn to Amazon’s decision to return to arbitration with a substantially revised arbitration provision. Tom describes some of the features of the new provision, including procedures intended to organize large numbers of individual claims more efficiently. Richard cautions that it remains to be seen whether these provisions will facilitate meaningful dispute resolution or primarily make it more difficult for plaintiffs to pursue claims.

Finally, we discuss batching, staging, and bellwether proceedings. Tom explains the differences among these approaches and why batching, which assigns groups of individual claims to a single arbitrator while preserving individualized consideration of each claim, has increasingly become an accepted means of achieving efficiencies in mass arbitration. Richard makes an interesting observation: many of the procedures now being developed to manage mass arbitration increasingly resemble the aggregation mechanisms that class actions were designed to provide in the first place. That observation leads to a broader question about whether the current system has become an arms race in which companies and plaintiffs’ lawyers continually adjust their strategies rather than focusing on the development of an effective dispute resolution mechanism.

Although the discussion does not produce a definitive answer to whether mass arbitration has lost its leverage, it makes clear that mass arbitration remains an important issue for companies using consumer arbitration provisions. The economics have changed, but the underlying tension between individual arbitration, class action waivers, and the practical ability of consumers to pursue relatively small claims remains unresolved.