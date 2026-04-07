Construction Contract Negotiation & Drafting: A Practical Checklist (and Where State-Specific Issues Can Surprise You)

Construction contract negotiation is often treated as a “forms exercise,” especially when the parties start from familiar templates (e.g., AIA forms). In practice, though, the biggest problems tend to arise not from the existence of a form, but from (i) misalignment among the project’s governing documents and participants, (ii) ambiguity in pricing and payment mechanics, and (iii) state-specific statutory requirements that override negotiated terms.

This article includes a practical checklist intended to help owners, developers, and contractors streamline contract negotiations, reduce downstream disputes, and avoid unpleasant surprises during payment administration.

1. Start by identifying “other agreements” that drive contract terms

Before drafting or revising the construction agreement, confirm what other project documents exist and which ones must be incorporated, flowed down, or simply understood for context. Common examples include:

Lease requirements (tenant improvement projects often have tight constraints and approval processes)

(tenant improvement projects often have tight constraints and approval processes) Lender requirements (payment processes, lien waiver forms, audit rights, and conditions precedent)

(payment processes, lien waiver forms, audit rights, and conditions precedent) Public-entity requirements (even on quasi-private projects, certain public funding or agency conditions may apply)

A recurring issue is negotiating contract language that assumes certain review/approval timing or payment processes, only to find later that the lease, loan documents, or agency requirements make those timelines unrealistic (or impossible).

2. Initial client intake: confirm project basics that determine the contract structure

Early intake questions should be treated as issue-spotting, not “background.”

Key items to confirm include:

Contract price and overall project scale

and overall project scale Public vs. private (this drives many statutory requirements and risk allocations)

(this drives many statutory requirements and risk allocations) Project type and known risk points (e.g., demolition in a condo vs. standalone site work)

(e.g., demolition in a condo vs. standalone site work) Delivery model: lump sum vs. cost-plus (and whether a GMP is expected)

For cost-plus arrangements in particular, counsel should push for clarity on how the parties define and categorize “costs,” because clients often assume the contractor’s internal accounting definitions match the owner’s expectations- until the first requisitions arrive.

3. Cost-plus “gotchas”: define costs, fees, and markups with precision

If the project uses cost-plus pricing (with or without a GMP), confirm the contract clearly addresses:

What constitutes Cost of the Work vs. General Conditions

Whether General Conditions are lump sum or itemized

Change order pricing (fees/markups applied to changes, including owner-driven changes)

(fees/markups applied to changes, including owner-driven changes) Insurance charges and how they are calculated (e.g., percentage of what baseline?)

and how they are calculated (e.g., percentage of what baseline?) What “jobsite” vs. “home office” costs are permissible (and how they are substantiated)

It is not uncommon to see owners surprised by categories permitted in standard-form definitions (including certain paid time off practices) or by attempted pass-throughs of costs that feel unrelated to the project. The best time to address these issues is before execution, by aligning expectations and tightening definitions.

4. Allowances, contingency, and the approval mechanism should be negotiated, not assumed

Allowances and contingency are often treated as “business points,” but they create legal disputes when:

the triggering conditions are unclear,

the approval mechanism is vague, or

budgets circulate without a binding amendment.

If a GMP will be established later by amendment, treat that amendment as a critical path item. A common failure mode is an extended exchange of budgets and revisions without a final executed GMP amendment, leaving the parties to litigate what they “meant” rather than what they signed.

5. Early work, letters of intent, and long-lead procurement: avoid accidental over-commitment

Many projects require early release work (e.g., demolition, mobilization, enabling work) or early procurement of long-lead items (fabricated steel, major equipment, specialty systems). When that happens, the key is to structure early authorizations so they are:

sufficiently binding to allow work to proceed, but

to allow work to proceed, but narrow enough to avoid locking the owner into the full contract risk allocation before the main agreement is negotiated.

For long-lead items, it may be worth discussing whether procurement should be segregated and later assigned to the GC/CM, depending on schedule risk and negotiation posture.

6. Define project participants and their roles (and align them across contracts)

Projects frequently include multiple “decision-makers” in practice, like architects, owner’s reps, consultants, construction managers, whose actual roles may differ from the paper contract.

Counsel should confirm and document:

Who reviews submittals and within what time

and within what time Who reviews payment applications and certifies amounts due

and certifies amounts due Who serves as the initial decision-maker for disputes (if any)

for disputes (if any) Who certifies substantial and final completion

This is particularly important when using standard AIA language that assigns significant authority to the architect. Some owners may not want architect determinations (e.g., payment certification, completion) to become de facto binding decision points, especially if a consultant is actually performing those functions.

7. Delay and damages: avoid internal contradictions in the remedy scheme

Owners and contractors should evaluate early on how the contract addresses delay-related exposure. One common tension is pairing:

liquidated damages , and

, and a broad mutual waiver of consequential damages.

Whether that combination makes sense is often a business decision, but it should be deliberate. The remedy structure should be coherent and match the project’s risk profile (and the client’s leverage).

8. State-specific rules: build them into the checklist, not the post-signature scramble

Even with standardized templates, construction contracts are heavily shaped by jurisdiction-specific statutes and public policy limitations. Items that frequently require state-by-state review include:

Retainage limits (recent statutory changes have tightened caps in multiple states)

(recent statutory changes have tightened caps in multiple states) Prompt payment timeframes (including “deemed approved” regimes and notice requirements)

timeframes (including “deemed approved” regimes and notice requirements) Lien waiver form requirements (some states mandate statutory forms)

(some states mandate statutory forms) Anti-indemnity statutes and how they affect enforceability

and how they affect enforceability Limits on waiving lien rights

Whether no-damage-for-delay is enforceable and what exceptions apply

is enforceable and what exceptions apply Enforceability of pay-when-paid/paid-if-paid

Trust-fund style regimes (e.g., protections for downstream participants)

Because these rules change, it is worth confirming them even when the deal seems routine.

9. Indemnification: focus on the state-specific “fault line” issues

Indemnity provisions are a high-risk area for jurisdictional variation. Common issues to analyze include:

whether the state distinguishes a duty to defend from a duty to indemnify,

from a duty to indemnify, whether defense obligations can be triggered immediately upon tender (as they may be in some jurisdictions),

(as they may be in some jurisdictions), statutory limits on indemnifying a party for its own negligence (and how the statute is framed), and

whether violating the anti-indemnity statute risks invalidating the indemnity clause in whole (not merely trimming it).

As a drafting matter, it is often critical to include “to the fullest extent permitted by law” savings language and to ensure carve-outs match the jurisdiction’s statutory language.

10. Prompt payment: comply, preserve leverage, and don’t “shortchange” the owner

Prompt payment statutes commonly regulate:

the time to approve/reject a payment application (and what constitutes a valid rejection),

a payment application (and what constitutes a valid rejection), the time to pay undisputed amounts , and

, and the interest rate (and sometimes attorneys’ fees) for late payment.

From an owner perspective, the goal is to (i) comply with statutory deadlines, while also (ii) preserving sufficient review time and maintaining clean written notice procedures for disputed amounts.