Constitutional Reform Decree on the Reduction of the Workweek
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
On March 3, 2026, the Official Gazette of the Federation published the “Decree amending Sections IV and XI of Section A of Article 123 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, regarding the reduction of the workweek,” enacted by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

The reform establishes that the maximum workweek will be forty hours, modifying Mexico’s constitutional labor framework. It also updates the provisions relating to overtime pay, establishing that overtime must be paid with a 100% surcharge over the ordinary wage, without exceeding twelve overtime hours per week. These hours may be distributed as up to four hours per day during a maximum of four days within that period.

The reform includes a gradual implementation period in order to allow the labor market to adapt progressively. According to the transitional provisions, the reduction of the workweek will be implemented as follows:

  • 2026: 48 hours per week
  • 2027: 46 hours per week
  • 2028: 44 hours per week
  • 2029: 42 hours per week
  • 2030: 40 hours per week

While the objective of the reform is to improve working conditions and promote a better work-life balance, this constitutional amendment will involve significant operational challenges for the audiovisual industry, which is characterized by intensive work schemes, long shooting days, and tight production schedules.

In particular, production companies, studios, and companies in the sector will need to carefully evaluate shoot planning, the organization of technical and artistic teams, and the structuring of work shifts in order to comply with the new limits on working hours.

Under this new constitutional framework (which is part of an initiative by the executive and legislative branches to formalize the audiovisual industry), it will be important for companies in the sector to review their employment contracts, agreements with talent and crew, as well as their internal policies regarding working hours, in order to ensure regulatory compliance as the reform’s implementation timeline progresses.

