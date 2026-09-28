Constellation Designs v. LG Shows Why Patent Strategy and Standards Strategy Must Work Together

For technology companies operating in standards-driven markets, patent value depends on more than whether engineers have developed an innovative solution. The scope and structure of the patent claims can determine both whether the patent survives an eligibility challenge and how efficiently it can later be enforced against products implementing an industry standard.

The Federal Circuit’s modified decision in Constellation Designs, LLC v. LG Electronics Inc., No. 24-1822 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 31, 2026), illustrates both sides of that equation. The court held one group of digital-communications claims patent ineligible under 35 U.S.C. § 101 because they claimed the objective of optimizing signal constellations without requiring a particular way of accomplishing that objective. Other claims arising from the same inventive work survived because they required specific technological configurations. The court also confirmed that an industry standard may establish individual patent claim limitations even when additional product-specific evidence is needed to prove the rest of the claim.

Together, those holdings have implications extending beyond patent litigation. They illustrate why companies commercializing technology through standardized products should consider patent claim architecture, standards participation, licensing strategy, and potential enforcement as interconnected parts of intellectual property planning.

The Same Innovation Can Produce Very Different Patent Rights

The patents involved digital communications technology used to transmit information through noisy communications channels. Digital systems represent information using groups of symbols arranged in mathematical “constellations.” Conventional approaches generally sought to increase the distance between constellation points so that receivers could more reliably distinguish transmitted symbols.

The inventors pursued a different strategy. They optimized constellations using “parallel decode capacity,” or PD capacity, producing non-uniform arrangements that could improve communications performance at lower signal-to-noise ratios. The technology later became relevant to ATSC 3.0, a next-generation television broadcast standard implemented in LG televisions.

The Federal Circuit divided the asserted claims into two categories. Claims from the ’761 and ’700 patents described constellations “optimized” using PD capacity to achieve improved performance. Claims from the ’509 and ’922 patents instead required particular non-uniform constellation structures.

That distinction proved decisive. The optimization claims failed because they identified the desired technological result without claiming how the result had to be achieved. The specification described an iterative optimization process in considerably greater detail, but those details were not incorporated into the claims themselves. Section 101, the court emphasized, focuses on what the claims require. Technical disclosure elsewhere in the patent cannot supply limitations that the claims omit.

The more specific constellation claims survived. Rather than claiming optimization as an objective, they recited concrete structures, including particular arrangements of constellation points. The Federal Circuit regarded those limitations as a technological solution to a technological problem rather than an abstract idea.

Morse Still Matters in Modern Computational Technologies

The court grounded its analysis in a principle extending back to the Supreme Court’s 1853 decision in O’Reilly v. Morse. Samuel Morse could obtain patent protection for particular implementations of his telegraph invention, but not for the use of electromagnetism to print characters at a distance regardless of how that result was accomplished.

The Federal Circuit has applied the same principle to modern technologies. In ChargePoint, Inc. v. SemaConnect, Inc., claims concerning network-connected electric vehicle charging stations were vulnerable because broad claim language captured the objective of networked charging without sufficiently specifying the technological means for accomplishing it. Constellation Designs applies that reasoning to computational optimization: a technically sophisticated objective does not become patent eligible merely because achieving it requires sophisticated engineering.

The practical distinction is particularly important for technologies involving optimization, signal processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computational design. Such inventions often involve both a method for discovering an improved result and a technological configuration produced by that method. A patent portfolio that protects only the desired result may encounter eligibility problems that claims directed to specific resulting structures, processes, or architectures do not.

That does not mean more claim detail is invariably better. Excessively narrow claims present their own commercial limitations. The strategic issue is whether the claims capture the technological contribution itself rather than principally defining the outcome the technology is intended to produce.

Standards Can Turn Claim Architecture Into Commercial Leverage

The second important part of Constellation Designs concerns how patents interact with industry standards.

Constellation relied partly on the ATSC 3.0 and A/322 standards to establish infringement. LG argued that standards-based proof should be available only when compliance with the standard necessarily establishes every limitation of the asserted patent claim.

The Federal Circuit rejected that all-or-nothing approach.

Under Fujitsu Ltd. v. Netgear Inc., comparison with an industry standard can substitute for repeated product-by-product proof when practicing the standard necessarily satisfies the relevant patent requirements. Constellation Designs makes explicit that the principle applies at the individual claim-limitation level. A patent owner may use the standard to establish some limitations while relying on testing, source code, technical documentation, or other evidence for the remaining limitations.

There are important constraints. The relevant portion of the standard must be sufficiently specific that practicing it necessarily practices the claimed limitation. The provision also must be mandatory, or the patent owner must separately prove that the accused product implements an optional feature. Standards compliance therefore does not automatically establish patent infringement.

For companies developing technology intended for standardized markets, however, the commercial implications are significant. A claim directed to a concrete implementation that becomes mandatory within a widely adopted standard may have substantially different enforcement characteristics from a claim directed broadly to the objective that engineers were trying to achieve. Standards documents may provide a common evidentiary foundation across multiple products, reducing the need to reconstruct the same technical proof for every implementation.

The converse matters for manufacturers and licensees evaluating patent exposure. A standards-related infringement analysis should not stop at asking whether a product is “compliant.” It should map particular claim limitations to mandatory and optional provisions of the standard and then identify where product-specific evidence remains necessary.

Patent Portfolios Should Reflect the Path From Innovation to Commercialization

Constellation Designs demonstrates why patent strategy should not be separated from the way technology will ultimately reach the market. The Federal Circuit did not hold that optimization technology is categorically abstract, nor that standardization establishes infringement. Instead, the decision turns repeatedly on specificity: what technological implementation the patent actually claims, what the standard actually requires, and what the accused product actually performs.

For businesses developing technologies that may be licensed, incorporated into standards, or deployed across interoperable product ecosystems, those distinctions can determine whether innovative engineering becomes commercially durable intellectual property. The strongest portfolio may therefore protect multiple dimensions of the same development, including the technological process where appropriate, concrete resulting configurations, and implementations that correspond to commercially significant product architectures.

The broader lesson from Constellation Designs is that the path from invention to enforceable commercial rights is shaped by choices made long before litigation. In standards-driven industries especially, identifying the innovation is only the beginning. The claims must capture a patent-eligible technological implementation, and the resulting rights must be understood in relation to the standards and products through which the technology will actually be commercialized.