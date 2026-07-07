Connecticut Will Accept Label Similar to New Mexico’s PFAS Label
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
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As of July 1, 2026, Connecticut prohibits the manufacture, sale, and distribution of certain consumer products that contain intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) unless the manufacturer provides prior notification to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and labels these products. The notification and labeling requirements apply only to apparel; carpets or rugs; cleaning products; cookware; cosmetic products; dental floss; fabric treatments; children’s products; menstruation products; textile furnishings; ski wax; or upholstered furniture. As reported in our May 4, 2026, blog item, New Mexico recently issued a final rule that includes a labeling requirement for products manufactured after January 1, 2027. New Mexico requires that the label be an outline of an Erlenmeyer flask with the word “PFAS” inside the flask:

graphic of a flask labled "PFAS"

According to DEEP’s web page on “PFAS in Products,” acceptable labels in Connecticut now include an outline of an Erlenmeyer flask with both the word PFAS and an exclamation point inside the flask:

graphic of a flask with an exclaimation mark labled "PFAS"

As reported in our October 15, 2025, memorandum, New Mexico proposed a label that included an exclamation point in October 2025. The final rule published May 5, 2026, does not include the exclamation point. DEEP may approve other words or symbols for use upon petition. DEEP will post any additional words or symbols approved by the Commissioner to its web page.

©2026 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

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