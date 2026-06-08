Connecticut Posts PFAS Reporting Form Due July 1, 2026
Monday, June 8, 2026
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Beginning July 1, 2026, Connecticut will prohibit the manufacture, sale, and distribution of certain consumer products that contain intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) unless the manufacturer provides prior notification to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and labels these products. The consumer products are apparel; carpets or rugs; cleaning products; cookware; cosmetic products; dental floss; fabric treatments; children’s products; menstruation products; textile furnishings; ski wax; or upholstered furniture. DEEP has posted a PFAS Reporting Form for Manufacturers. For each product category, the form requires the amount (in grams (g)) of each PFAS or subgroup; the range by percent weight in the product category; the component, if applicable; and the total fluorine (in parts per million (ppm)), if applicable. For each category selected, manufacturers must then provide a brief description of the product(s) and the function or purpose of the PFAS in each product.

According to DEEP’s website, the following labels have been approved:

  • Contains PFAS;
  • Made with PFAS;
  • Made with PFAS chemicals;
  • Made with intentionally added PFAS;
  • This product contains PFAS; and
  • Contains PFAS in Internal Components.

The label may inform the purchaser that PFAS is present in the product by including it in a list with other chemicals, stating “This product contains:” followed by a list of chemicals, including the term “PFAS” or “PFAS chemicals.” According to DEEP, chemicals in the list may be separated by commas, semicolons, the word “and,” or any combination thereof, but may not be separated by the terms “and/or” or “or.” Manufacturers can petition DEEP to approve other language or symbols.

According to DEEP’s website, the notification and labeling provisions do not apply to:

  • Any product for which federal law governs or requires the presence of PFAS in the product in a manner that preempts state authority;
  • Any product regulated under Section 22a-903a or 22a-255i;
  • The sale or resale of a used product;
  • Any prosthetic, orthotic device, or product that is a medical device or drug or that is otherwise used in a medical setting or in medical applications regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA);
  • Any product made with not less than 85 percent recycled content;
  • Any product manufactured prior to any prohibition imposed by the provisions of this law; and
  • Replacement parts for any product manufactured prior to any prohibition imposed by the provisions of this law.
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